 

Mer becomes a leading EV-charging operator in Sweden

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 09:00  |  52   |   |   

Statkraft enters into partnership with Bee Charging Solutions AB by acquiring 51 per cent of the company, while Öresundskraft, Jämtkraft and Tekniska Verken will keep 49 per cent. Together with Statkrfat's Swedish charging business Grøn Kontakt AB, Bee Charging Solutions will now become one of the biggest operators in Sweden, Mer Sweden AB.

Bee is one of the leading charging companies in Sweden with more than 2000 public charging points and an estimated market share of 15-20 per cent. The merged company is preparing to take part in the impending electric car boom in Sweden. Mer Sweden will be integrated into Mer’s portfolio of charging companies in Norway, Germany and the UK.

Statkraft has clear ambitions for further growth in EV-charging. The company's partnership with Bee is an example of this, and further expansions are being considered. Kristoffer Thoner is the new CEO to lead the growing portfolio of companies. Kristoffer has extensive experience from the consumer business, most recently from Orkla and has the knowledge and expertise needed to lead and front this company in line with the growth ambitions.

“I look forward to taking on the task and together with the rest of the organization as well as our new colleagues in Bee, creating the best and most consumer-oriented electric car charging company in Europe," says new CEO, Kristoffer Thoner.

The transaction is subject to the approval of the competition authorities and closing is expected to take place in Q2 2021.

http://www.bee.se

For more information, please contact:

Geir Fuglseth
Press spokesperson, Statkraft AS
Tel: +47 913 70 572
E-mail: Geir.Fuglseth@statkraft.com

Attachments


Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mer becomes a leading EV-charging operator in Sweden Statkraft enters into partnership with Bee Charging Solutions AB by acquiring 51 per cent of the company, while Öresundskraft, Jämtkraft and Tekniska Verken will keep 49 per cent. Together with Statkrfat's Swedish charging business Grøn Kontakt AB, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
DarkPulse to Open U.S. Manufacturing & Engineering Facility
MKS Instruments Makes Superior Offer to Acquire Coherent
REPEAT: Clean Power Increases Its Investment in PowerTap to 94.5%
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Signs Agreement with Charles River Laboratories for DMT Preclinical ...
Golar LNG Partners LP: Q4 2020 results presentation
Cassava Sciences Announces Significant Program Progress and Expected Key Milestones in 2021 for Its ...
Oxford Immunotec Enters a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GC MS (Green Cross Medical Science ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
Statkraft and Aker Offshore Wind explore project opportunities in Norway