Mer becomes a leading EV-charging operator in Sweden

Bee is one of the leading charging companies in Sweden with more than 2000 public charging points and an estimated market share of 15-20 per cent. The merged company is preparing to take part in the impending electric car boom in Sweden. Mer Sweden will be integrated into Mer’s portfolio of charging companies in Norway, Germany and the UK.

Statkraft enters into partnership with Bee Charging Solutions AB by acquiring 51 per cent of the company, while Öresundskraft, Jämtkraft and Tekniska Verken will keep 49 per cent. Together with Statkrfat's Swedish charging business Grøn Kontakt AB, Bee Charging Solutions will now become one of the biggest operators in Sweden, Mer Sweden AB.

Statkraft has clear ambitions for further growth in EV-charging. The company's partnership with Bee is an example of this, and further expansions are being considered. Kristoffer Thoner is the new CEO to lead the growing portfolio of companies. Kristoffer has extensive experience from the consumer business, most recently from Orkla and has the knowledge and expertise needed to lead and front this company in line with the growth ambitions.

“I look forward to taking on the task and together with the rest of the organization as well as our new colleagues in Bee, creating the best and most consumer-oriented electric car charging company in Europe," says new CEO, Kristoffer Thoner.

The transaction is subject to the approval of the competition authorities and closing is expected to take place in Q2 2021.

http://www.bee.se

