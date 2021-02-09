EANS-News voestalpine AG / voestalpine reports further recovery in key business segments during the third quarter of the business year 2020/21
Quarterly Report
Linz -
* Revenue fell by 16.8% year over year, from EUR 9.6 billion to EUR 8 billion
* At EUR 683 million, operating result (EBITDA) is substantially positive (Q3
2019/20: EUR 837 million)
* At EUR -134 million, profit from operations (EBIT) is negative (Q3 2019/20:
EUR -82 million) due to impairment losses
* At EUR -159 million (Q3 2019/20: EUR -160 million), profit after tax affected
by impairment losses as well yet stable
* Substantial improvement in the gearing ratio, from 80% the previous year to
currently 58.4%
* Marked reduction in net financial debt by 30.7% year over year
* 47,871 employees (FTE) as of 12/31/2020 (-3.9%)
* Automotive, construction, and consumer goods industry almost back to pre-
COVID-19 level
* Railway infrastructure remains stable at a positive level, boom in orders for
storage systems
In the first nine months of the business year 2020/21, the performance of the
voestalpine Group was strongly shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the
business year's first quarter was characterized by the massive meltdown in
demand in almost all customer segments and regions, the second quarter saw a
considerable rebound in major sectors. Upward trends in key business segments
continued in the third business quarter despite renewed lockdowns. The
automotive industry, in particular, gradually recovered following the production
shutdowns during the Northern spring, once again returning to order levels
during the Northern fall that equated roughly to those prior to the outbreak of
the COVID-19 pandemic. The construction, consumer goods, and white goods
industries also managed to rapidly return to pre-COVID-19 order levels (the last
two did well even during the difficult first business quarter). Conditions in
the aerospace industry as well as in the oil and natural gas sector remained
difficult, however. The railway infrastructure technology segment developed
along a stable, positive trajectory during the entire reporting period. The
high-bay warehouses customer segment also posted highly satisfactory
performance. Thanks to the growth in online commerce, this unit posted record
order levels in Europe and North America (key markets both) during the Northern
fall.
"Our current performance in key customer segments has boosted our outlook. Our
