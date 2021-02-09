--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide

distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4

Quarterly ReportLinz -* Revenue fell by 16.8% year over year, from EUR 9.6 billion to EUR 8 billion* At EUR 683 million, operating result (EBITDA) is substantially positive (Q32019/20: EUR 837 million)* At EUR -134 million, profit from operations (EBIT) is negative (Q3 2019/20:EUR -82 million) due to impairment losses* At EUR -159 million (Q3 2019/20: EUR -160 million), profit after tax affectedby impairment losses as well yet stable* Substantial improvement in the gearing ratio, from 80% the previous year tocurrently 58.4%* Marked reduction in net financial debt by 30.7% year over year* 47,871 employees (FTE) as of 12/31/2020 (-3.9%)* Automotive, construction, and consumer goods industry almost back to pre-COVID-19 level* Railway infrastructure remains stable at a positive level, boom in orders forstorage systemsIn the first nine months of the business year 2020/21, the performance of thevoestalpine Group was strongly shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic. While thebusiness year's first quarter was characterized by the massive meltdown indemand in almost all customer segments and regions, the second quarter saw aconsiderable rebound in major sectors. Upward trends in key business segmentscontinued in the third business quarter despite renewed lockdowns. Theautomotive industry, in particular, gradually recovered following the productionshutdowns during the Northern spring, once again returning to order levelsduring the Northern fall that equated roughly to those prior to the outbreak ofthe COVID-19 pandemic. The construction, consumer goods, and white goodsindustries also managed to rapidly return to pre-COVID-19 order levels (the lasttwo did well even during the difficult first business quarter). Conditions inthe aerospace industry as well as in the oil and natural gas sector remaineddifficult, however. The railway infrastructure technology segment developedalong a stable, positive trajectory during the entire reporting period. Thehigh-bay warehouses customer segment also posted highly satisfactoryperformance. Thanks to the growth in online commerce, this unit posted recordorder levels in Europe and North America (key markets both) during the Northernfall."Our current performance in key customer segments has boosted our outlook. Our