The company voestalpine AG is declaring the following financial reports below:



Report Type: Quarterly report

English:

Publication Date: 09.02.2021

Publication Location: https://www.voestalpine.com/group/2020-21-q3-report





Further inquiry note:

Peter Fleischer

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +43/50304/15-9949

Fax: +43/50304/55-5581

mailto:peter.fleischer@voestalpine.com

http://www.voestalpine.com



issuer: voestalpine AG

voestalpine-Straße 1

A-4020 Linz

phone: +43 50304/15-9949

FAX: +43 50304/55-5581

mail: IR@voestalpine.com

WWW: www.voestalpine.com

ISIN: AT0000937503

indexes: WBI,

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/60326/4833493

OTS: voestalpine AG

ISIN: AT0000937503





