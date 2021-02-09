EANS-Tip Announcement voestalpine AG / Quarterly report
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 09.02.2021, 09:45 | 16 | 0 |
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The company voestalpine AG is declaring the following financial reports below:
Report Type: Quarterly report
English:
Publication Date: 09.02.2021
Publication Location: https://www.voestalpine.com/group/2020-21-q3-report
Further inquiry note:
Peter Fleischer
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43/50304/15-9949
Fax: +43/50304/55-5581
mailto:peter.fleischer@voestalpine.com
http://www.voestalpine.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: voestalpine AG
voestalpine-Straße 1
A-4020 Linz
phone: +43 50304/15-9949
FAX: +43 50304/55-5581
mail: IR@voestalpine.com
WWW: www.voestalpine.com
ISIN: AT0000937503
indexes: WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/60326/4833493
OTS: voestalpine AG
ISIN: AT0000937503
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The company voestalpine AG is declaring the following financial reports below:
Report Type: Quarterly report
English:
Publication Date: 09.02.2021
Publication Location: https://www.voestalpine.com/group/2020-21-q3-report
Further inquiry note:
Peter Fleischer
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43/50304/15-9949
Fax: +43/50304/55-5581
mailto:peter.fleischer@voestalpine.com
http://www.voestalpine.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: voestalpine AG
voestalpine-Straße 1
A-4020 Linz
phone: +43 50304/15-9949
FAX: +43 50304/55-5581
mail: IR@voestalpine.com
WWW: www.voestalpine.com
ISIN: AT0000937503
indexes: WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/60326/4833493
OTS: voestalpine AG
ISIN: AT0000937503
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0