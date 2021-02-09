Recording of LHV Group's 9 February investor webinar

After disclosing the 2020 Q4 interim report, LHV Group organised an investor meeting on 9 February 2021 in the form of a webinar. Quarterly results and an overview of the company's progress were presented by Madis Toomsalu, CEO of LHV Group, Kadri Kiisel, Chairman of the Managment Board of LHV Pank and Vahur Vallistu, Chairman of the Managment Board of LHV Varahaldus.

The live coverage was followed by 67 participants, the live feed of the presentation was broadcast over Zoom.