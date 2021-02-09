 

Thomas Miller Drives Member Experience with High Value Blue Prism Automation

Leading insurance services provider proves value of holistic, strategic approach to intelligent automation, increasing operational agility and resilience in response to COVID-19

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Miller, the international insurance services provider, has scaled up its intelligent digital workforce across its operations to deliver service excellence to its members during the COVID-19 pandemic. Using Blue Prism's turnkey cloud-based intelligent automation platform, the company has deployed digital workers across a range of business functions, including renewals and fleet transfers.

In early 2020, just before the outbreak of the pandemic, Thomas Miller automated processes that relied heavily upon legacy systems and specialist printers, which required employees to manually operate on-site. The swift and strategic implementation of Blue Prism's cloud-based intelligent automation platform, and using its ability to operate between legacy systems, meant the business was able to re-locate its employees to remote working, without compromising its operations.

Greg Fleming, CIO of Thomas Miller, said: "We completed the automation about two weeks before restrictions on movement came into place and we were all told to work remotely. We essentially went from a 100% office-based team to a fully remote workforce in the space of a week, and intelligent automation played a massive part in enabling us to do this effectively, without any disruption."

Thomas Miller's automation strategy is focused on a long term vision that stretches far beyond providing resilience to COVID-19, and allows the company to capitalise on continuous, incremental benefits across the business. Due to its specialist nature, Thomas Miller has focused its automation efforts on relatively low volume, high value processes that ensure it continues to serve the needs of its members to the highest levels. The company manages a range of global protection services for the international transport industry, serving a range of mutual clubs. These include the TT Club, which insures 80% of the world's containers and 46 of the top 100 ports.

