Tender Offer for Hybrid Securities

This announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum do not constitute an invitation to participate in the Offer (as defined below) in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such invitation or for there to be such participation under applicable securities laws. The distribution of this announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE UNITED STATES) OR TO ANY US PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATIONS UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933) OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR THE TENDER OFFER MEMORANDUM (AS DEFINED BELOW).

Ørsted A/S hereby invites holders of its:

·EUR 700,000,000 6.25% Hybrid Capital Securities due 3013 (the ‘Securities‘; ISIN: XS0943370543)

to tender Securities for purchase by Ørsted A/S for a targeted aggregate purchase amount of up to nominal EUR 250 million for cash on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the tender offer memorandum dated [9] February 2021 (the ‘Tender Offer Memorandum‘) (the ‘Offer‘). The Tender Offer is subject to the successful issuance of the dual-tranche subordinated green hybrid capital securities (“New Hybrid Issue”) as also announced by Ørsted today. Capitalized terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined have the meanings ascribed to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Ørsted A/S will pay (for Securities accepted by it for purchase pursuant to the Offer) a Purchase Price calculated with reference to Purchase Yield at 5:00 pm on 17 February 2021 (the “Pricing Date”).

The Purchase Price will be confirmed as soon as reasonably practical on the Pricing Date. Ørsted A/S will also pay Accrued Interest in respect of Securities accepted for purchase pursuant to the relevant Offer.

Together with Ørsted’s New Hybrid Issue, the purpose of the Offer is to partly refinance the Securities and increase Ørsted’s total amount of outstanding hybrid capital. Securities purchased by Ørsted A/S pursuant to the Offer will be cancelled and will not be re-issued or re-sold. Securities which have not been validly offered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer will remain outstanding