 

Atos named a Leader in Smart Cities in Europe by IDC MarketScape

Paris, February 9, 2021 – Atos today announced it has been positioned as a leader in the ‘IDC MarketScape: European Professional Services for Smart Cities 2020 Vendor Assessment1. The IDC MarketScape evaluated nine of the service providers delivering smart cities services that can, notably, deliver value to citizens, develop social inclusion, enforce sustainability and decarbonization policies.

The IDC MarketScape recommends “that cities and communities consider Atos when they need a reliable managed service provider to transform the workplace or migrate city ICT infrastructure into the next normal of multi-cloud environments;  and when they need a platform to share data across the city ecosystem and embed innovations from the European research and innovation community”.

Atos is supporting several cities and communities across EMEA such as Eindhoven in the Netherlands, where Atos is using big data for real time incident response management to ensure public safety in “Stratumseind”, the longest and most vibrant street in the Netherlands, visited by 15-20,000 people every weekend.

 “Atos has a broad set of capabilities for cities and communities that span consulting, systems implementation, user-centric design, and managed services. Its strengths include a strong R&D culture, which gives Atos the opportunity to anticipate future innovation in areas such as quantum computing, edge computing, and AI as well as to connect with local ecosystems of academia and start-ups in Europe.” said Massimiliano Claps, Research Director in European Government at IDC.

“We are delighted to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a leader in Smart Cities in EMEA. We believe this recognition validates our ability to deliver our Urban Data Platform powered by FIWARE and to provide our clients with the most efficient end-to-end services that are the true foundation for smart cities or communities looking to drive transformative digital change.” said Albert Seubers, Director Global Strategy IT in Cities for Atos.

Atos designs, builds and operates digital public data platforms based on Open Source and Open Standards to help cities lead the way to public efficiency, agile communities and sustainable development, while guarantying data sovereignty. Atos targets the entire data value chain of public action and takes a pragmatic approach to build, together with dedicated and local ecosystems, innovative use cases in the fields of mobility services, connected territories, geo-spatial solutions for sustainability, decarbonization policies, urban planning and crisis management, as well as promotion of healthy lifestyle and citizens care and inclusion.

