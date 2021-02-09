 

Caldwell Enhances Pan-European MedTech/Diagnostics Recruiting Capabilities with the Addition of Ulrika Hagle to London Office

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 10:00  |  35   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX: CWL) today announced a major enhancement to its Pan-European recruiting capabilities in the medtech/diagnostics sector with the addition of Ulrika Hagle as a partner in Caldwell's Life Sciences and Healthcare Practice and based in the firm's London office.

Ulrika Hagle is a partner in Caldwell’s Life Sciences and Healthcare Practice, specializing in advising senior leaders and non-executive boards in medtech/diagnostics on talent issues. With more than 20 years of experience, Ulrika has extensive expertise in this area, particularly related to international talent management in medical devices and diagnostics companies.

"Ulrika has been advising senior leaders and non-executive boards in medtech and diagnostics on talent issues for more than 20 years," said John Blank, managing partner of Caldwell's Life Sciences and Healthcare Practice. "Her extensive expertise in this area, particularly related to international talent management in medical devices and diagnostics companies, will be an invaluable addition to our team."  

Ms. Hagle joins Caldwell from Korn Ferry, where she held positions of increasing responsibility culminating in co-leader of the firm's Global Medical Technology & Diagnostics Practice with a special focus on EMEA and APAC. Previously, she served as leader of Heidrick & Struggles' medical devices and diagnostics practice in Europe. She began her executive search career in Brussels.

Prior to her career in recruitment, Ms. Hagle spent 11 years in the consumer goods industry. One of her last positions was brand development director, Europe, based at Whirlpool's European headquarters in Italy. Earlier, Ms. Hagle held various marketing positions with Unilever. She has also worked for a diagnostics start-up company in the U.S.

A Swedish national, Ms. Hagle has lived and worked in the UK, the US, Singapore, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Italy, Belgium, Denmark and Sweden. She earned a degree from University of Lund, Sweden and has conducted additional studies at Bennington College in the U.S. and at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden. 

"We are delighted to have Ulrika joining the Caldwell team," said John Wallace, chief executive officer. "I have known Ulrika for more than 15 years and can attest to her commitment to superior execution and client service. Her vast experience in the life sciences and healthcare space – on an international level – strengthens our ability to serve our clients in a more holistic fashion. It is gratifying to see professionals in the search industry recognizing the exciting opportunity that Caldwell represents, and we look forward to making further strategic partner additions in the months to come."

About Caldwell

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels.

Caldwell, a retained executive search firm, enables clients around the world to thrive and succeed by helping them identify, recruit and retain the best people. Our reputation – 50 years in the making – has been built on transformative searches across functions and geographies at the very highest levels of management and operations. We are a leading licensed certified partner of The Predictive Index (PI), an award-winning talent optimization platform with a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that – when integrated with our search process – helps clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results as fast as possible.

IQTalent Partners offers consulting, candidate sourcing, candidate research, and full lifecycle recruiting to its clients. Using a unique on-demand business model, IQTP augments the client's in-house talent acquisition team in a partnership without commissions or long-term contracts. Founded in 2009 with a mission to find a better, more cost-effective, and efficient way for organizations and candidates to find a match, the company has partnered with more than 300 corporations from Fortune 500s to startups. IQTP's IQTalent Xchange is an original market concept using advanced artificial intelligence combined with human expertise to create a passive candidate marketplace. The proprietary talent exchange platform includes more than 300 million global professionals, offering clients unprecedented access to the most qualified candidates.

Caldwell's Common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information. For further information, please contact:

Contact: Caroline Lomot, Caldwell, clomot@caldwellpartners.com, +1 516 830 3535

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1435400/Ulrika_Hagle.jpg  



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Caldwell Enhances Pan-European MedTech/Diagnostics Recruiting Capabilities with the Addition of Ulrika Hagle to London Office TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX: CWL) today announced a major enhancement to its Pan-European recruiting capabilities in the medtech/diagnostics sector with the addition of Ulrika Hagle as a partner …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $600.0 Million of Convertible ...
Five women scientists in developing countries win 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards
Increasing Popularity among Various Applications to Influence Growth of Polymer Foams Market between 2019 and 2027: TMR
Spirit AeroSystems Collaborates with Infosys to Integrate the IT Infrastructure of its Recently ...
Mitsubishi Power Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Autonomous Plant Operations with Its ...
Exclusive Survey Results: Two-Thirds of Pension Funds Don't Monitor FX Costs
DelveInsight Analysts Expect Beta-Thalassemia Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 16.3% During the ...
Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
The Fusion Project Works to Accelerate Data Management for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles
Canadian Gold Mines Look to Capitalize on the Next Gold Run
Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Easing Regulations Open the Door for Innovative Betting Solutions
Bentonite Producing Hotspots to Emerge as Primary Investment Destinations for Geosynthetic Clay Liner Manufacturers: Fact.MR Study
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods