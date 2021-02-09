 

Bilibili to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

-Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on February 24, 2021-

SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BILI), a leading online entertainment platform for young generations in China, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, after the close of U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on February 24, 2021 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong time on February 25, 2021). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Bilibili Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Conference ID: 7195771
Registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7195771

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID, which will be used to join the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.bilibili.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until March 3, 2021:

United States: +1-855-452-5696
International: +61-2-8199-0299
Hong Kong: 800-963-117
China: 400-632-2162
Replay Access Code: 7195771

About Bilibili Inc.

Bilibili represents an iconic brand of online entertainment with a mission to enrich the everyday life of young generations in China. Bilibili is a full-spectrum online entertainment world covering a wide array of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili provides an immersive entertainment experience and high-quality content that caters to the evolving and diversified interests of its users and communities, and has built its platform based on the strong emotional connections of Bilibili’s users to its content and communities.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.bilibili.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Bilibili Inc.
Juliet Yang
Tel: +86-21-2509-9255 Ext. 8523
E-mail: ir@bilibili.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
Tel: +86-21-6039-8363
E-mail: bilibili@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: bilibili@tpg-ir.com




