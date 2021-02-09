 

TechnipFMC Announces Approval of the European Prospectus Relating to the Listing of Technip Energies Shares on Euronext Paris

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 10:21  |  76   |   |   

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) today announced that the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten) has approved the prospectus relating to the admission to listing and trading of the shares of Technip Energies N.V. (“Technip Energies”) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (the “European Prospectus”) in connection with its announced separation into two industry-leading, independent, publicly traded companies in the form of a share dividend to TechnipFMC shareholders of a 50.1% stake in Technip Energies.

Subject to satisfaction of customary conditions and receipt of regulatory approvals, Technip Energies will become an independent public company and its shares will commence trading on Euronext Paris at market open at 9:00 a.m. CET on February 16, 2021.

The technical reference price for the Technip Energies shares will be announced on February 15, 2021 through issuance of a notice by Euronext Paris S.A. after market close on Euronext Paris.

The European Prospectus is available on the websites of TechnipFMC (https://investors.technipfmc.com) and Technip Energies (www.technipenergies.com) and has been passported to the French Authority for the Financial Markets (Autorité des marchés financiers).

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in the energy industry; delivering projects, products, technologies and services. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our customers’ project economics.

Organized in three business segments — Subsea, Surface Technologies and Technip Energies — we are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our customers in developing their energy resources and in their positioning to meet the energy transition challenge.

Each of our approximately 36,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of project execution, purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

TechnipFMC utilizes its website www.TechnipFMC.com as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world’s energy industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TechnipFMC Announces Approval of the European Prospectus Relating to the Listing of Technip Energies Shares on Euronext Paris Regulatory News: TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) today announced that the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten) has approved the prospectus relating to the admission to listing …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
Clean Energy Signs Multi-Year Contract with LA Metro for More Than 47 Million Gallons of Renewable ...
Technip Energies and Chiyoda Awarded a Major LNG Contract for the North Field East Project in Qatar
Glu Mobile Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Glu Mobile Inc. Is Fair to ...
Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean ...
Illumina Accelerator Invests in Nine Genomics Startups for Second Global Cycle
Orange Business Services to Design and Build Cloud-based ICT Infrastructure for Egypt’s Newest ...
Electronic Arts to Acquire Glu Mobile, Creating a New Global Leader in the Largest and Fastest ...
ExOne Announces Strategic Partnership, Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and 2021 ...
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
Technip Energies and Chiyoda Awarded a Major LNG Contract for the North Field East Project in Qatar
08.02.21
TechnipFMC Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Teleconference Schedule
04.02.21
TechnipFMC Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Separation into Two Industry-leading, Independent, Publicly Traded Companies
29.01.21
TechnipFMC plc Announces Filing of Current Report on Form 8-K Announcing the Completion of Its Previously Announced Offering of $1,000,000,000 in Aggregate Principal Amount of 6.500% Senior Notes Due 2026
29.01.21
TechnipFMC plc: Notification of Home Member State
29.01.21
TechnipFMC plc: Total Voting Rights and Share Capital
28.01.21
Technip Energies Capital Markets Day – The Creation of a Leading Engineering & Technology Company for the Energy Transition
26.01.21
TechnipFMC plc:  Notification of Major Interest in Shares
22.01.21
TechnipFMC plc: Notification of Major Interest in Shares
22.01.21
TechnipFMC Announces Pricing of $1,000,000,000 Senior Notes

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
10
TechnipFMC