TechnipFMC Announces Approval of the European Prospectus Relating to the Listing of Technip Energies Shares on Euronext Paris

Subject to satisfaction of customary conditions and receipt of regulatory approvals, Technip Energies will become an independent public company and its shares will commence trading on Euronext Paris at market open at 9:00 a.m. CET on February 16, 2021.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) today announced that the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets ( Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten ) has approved the prospectus relating to the admission to listing and trading of the shares of Technip Energies N.V. (“Technip Energies”) on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (the “European Prospectus”) in connection with its announced separation into two industry-leading, independent, publicly traded companies in the form of a share dividend to TechnipFMC shareholders of a 50.1% stake in Technip Energies.

The technical reference price for the Technip Energies shares will be announced on February 15, 2021 through issuance of a notice by Euronext Paris S.A. after market close on Euronext Paris.

The European Prospectus is available on the websites of TechnipFMC (https://investors.technipfmc.com) and Technip Energies (www.technipenergies.com) and has been passported to the French Authority for the Financial Markets (Autorité des marchés financiers).

