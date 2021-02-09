 

Secureworks Unveils Secureworks Taegis, XDR Advancements, and MSSP Partner Initiative to Strengthen Cybersecurity Community

Secureworks marshals software, brand and channel to protect enterprises and fight adversaries at scale

ATLANTA, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, today unveiled its security analytics platform, Secureworks Taegis and introduced a new world-wide Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) initiative to its Global Partner Program to expand and empower the cybersecurity community.

With threat actors increasingly exploiting gaps in point solutions and vulnerabilities in the supply chain, organizations require simplified, integrated and holistic cybersecurity solutions. Secureworks is addressing this need with extended threat detection and response (XDR) across cloud, endpoint and network on the cloud-native, Secureworks Taegis platform.

Extending Beyond TDR To Reduce Risk and Improve Security Performance
Secureworks Taegis XDR (Extended Detection and Response) is the next progression of expanded capabilities in the Secureworks threat detection and response strategy. Taegis XDR is a cloud-native SaaS solution that combines Secureworks’ security operations expertise and threat intelligence capabilities to detect and respond to attacks across cloud, endpoint and network environments. It also helps InfoSec teams bridge their cybersecurity skills gaps while reducing costs where security blind spots previously existed.

According to a commissioned Total Economic Impact study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Secureworks, higher fidelity alerts and reduced noise lead to average productivity gains of nearly $500K over three years.

“Our biggest security challenge was the ability to identify and respond to an event quickly,” said Dr. Faisal Jaffri, global IT director, GKN Wheels and Structures. “Secureworks Taegis alerted us to suspicious activity and gave us specific, actionable recommendations on the first night we went live. We had never been alerted so quickly and it was a critical first step in driving a stronger security posture for our team.”

Why XDR? Why Now?
A recent survey from ESG and Secureworks showed that organizations see XDR as a path to increased security efficacy. Respondents’ top threat detection and response goals included improving detection of advanced threats (34%), increasing automation tasks (33%), improving the mean time to respond (MTTR) to threats (29%), and gaining better visibility into cyber-risks, (27%). Participating organizations saw XDR as a potential path to helping them detect, identify, and understand complex attacks across the kill chain.

