Resignation of a member of the Supervisory Board of Coop Pank AS
Coop Pank AS (the Bank) announces that Ardo Hillar Hansson, a member of the Supervisory Board, has notified the Management Board of his wish to resign, as he will start in the position of Economic
Adviser of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Estonia.
The resignation of Ardo Hillar Hansson will be submitted for information to the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Bank on April 14, 2021. Ardo Hillar Hansson's authority as a member of the Bank's Supervisory Board is valid until 14.04.2021.
Coop Pank thanks Ardo Hillar Hansson for his contribution to the development of the Bank's strategy.
Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking has reached 84 100. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti comprising 330 stores.
Additional information:
Kristjan Seema
Head of Marketing & Communication
Phone: +372 5505 253
e-mail: kristjan.seema@cooppank.ee
