Resignation of a member of the Supervisory Board of Coop Pank AS

Coop Pank AS (the Bank) announces that Ardo Hillar Hansson, a member of the Supervisory Board, has notified the Management Board of his wish to resign, as he will start in the position of Economic Adviser of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Estonia.



The resignation of Ardo Hillar Hansson will be submitted for information to the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Bank on April 14, 2021. Ardo Hillar Hansson's authority as a member of the Bank's Supervisory Board is valid until 14.04.2021.