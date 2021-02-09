Electronic Skin Market Size To Witness Expansion At 20.5% CAGR By 2027, Owing To Rising Technological Development in Healthcare Sector | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., Feb 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global electronic skin market size is estimated to touch USD 19.6 billion, by the end of 2027, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% over the forecast period, 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Million Insights. The increasing aging population along technological development in healthcare is mainly boosting market growth. Additionally, in the e-textile field, researchers use 3D printing for harvest & storing electricity. In addition, the companies have increased their expenditure on R&D development, which is projected to foster market growth.

For example, Xenoma has developed an e-skin that can monitor health & fitness using printed circuit fabric. Several researchers in the medical are focusing on e-skin application using biomedical and robotic systems. The soft sensors are placed on the skin and the data collected is then integrated with the machine learning process for monitoring tract treatment. In addition, the sensors also track biological parameters like motion, cardiac rhythm, temperature, and breathing.

Several players in the industry offer soft biosensor systems that help to measure medical data continuously. The e-skins are effective than normal check-ups, that can monitor electric pulse easily. The growing emphasis on self-monitoring and rising diabetes patients are also contributing to market growth. According to the International Diabetes Federation, the total diabetic patient number is projected to increase by up to 700 million by 2045.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2019, North America held the largest market share in the global market.





held the largest market share in the global market. Based on product, the electronic patches segment is projected to dominate the market over the forecast period.





The stretchable circuit component segment led the market on owing to its rising application in e-textile and healthcare sectors.





By Sensors, the tactile sensor segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027.





The drug delivery system application segment is projected to grow the fastest growing CAGR over the forecast period.





Key players in the industry continuously focus on developing innovative products by investing in R&D activities.

