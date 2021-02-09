Gene Delivery Technologies Market Size Worth $7.9 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gene delivery technologies market size is expected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2021 to 2028. Technological advancements in viral vectors, a growing pipeline of advanced therapies, and a rising number of regulatory approvals for advance therapy products are some key driving forces of the market.
Key suggestions from the report:
- The wide implementation of biological gene delivery technologies in clinical usage owing to their high efficiency and specificity has resulted in the segment's largest revenue share in 2020
- Gene therapy development is the key revenue-generating application in the 2020 market owing to constantly expanding pipeline programs of therapies against life-threatening conditions coupled with the recent success of CAR-T therapies
- The recent pandemic of SARS-CoV-2 has also resulted in substantial global investments in R&D of viral vector-based vaccine to combat the virus, resulting in lucrative growth of this segment
- The ex vivo method accounted for the major revenue share owing to its advantages such as high transduction efficiency and less immunogenic responses
- However, both in vivo and ex vivo have shown clinical success in the treatment of chronic conditions, thus both segments are expected to witness lucrative growth in the coming years
- Given the high number of biotech companies and a favorable regulatory environment in the U.S.; North America dominated the global market in terms of revenue
- On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period
- Constantly evolving CDMO and viral vector manufacturing landscapes through plant expansions and new sites being built across the Asian countries is spurring the adoption of vectors in this region
- The key players are engaged in collaboration with therapy developers to support their product development process
