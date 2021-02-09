 

Gene Delivery Technologies Market Size Worth $7.9 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 10:35  |  42   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gene delivery technologies market size is expected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2021 to 2028. Technological advancements in viral vectors, a growing pipeline of advanced therapies, and a rising number of regulatory approvals for advance therapy products are some key driving forces of the market.

Grand View Research, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Grand View Research, Inc.)

Key suggestions from the report:

  • The wide implementation of biological gene delivery technologies in clinical usage owing to their high efficiency and specificity has resulted in the segment's largest revenue share in 2020
  • Gene therapy development is the key revenue-generating application in the 2020 market owing to constantly expanding pipeline programs of therapies against life-threatening conditions coupled with the recent success of CAR-T therapies
  • The recent pandemic of SARS-CoV-2 has also resulted in substantial global investments in R&D of viral vector-based vaccine to combat the virus, resulting in lucrative growth of this segment
  • The ex vivo method accounted for the major revenue share owing to its advantages such as high transduction efficiency and less immunogenic responses
  • However, both in vivo and ex vivo have shown clinical success in the treatment of chronic conditions, thus both segments are expected to witness lucrative growth in the coming years
  • Given the high number of biotech companies and a favorable regulatory environment in the U.S.; North America dominated the global market in terms of revenue
  • On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period
  • Constantly evolving CDMO and viral vector manufacturing landscapes through plant expansions and new sites being built across the Asian countries is spurring the adoption of vectors in this region
  • The key players are engaged in collaboration with therapy developers to support their product development process

Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Gene Delivery Technologies Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Mode (AAV, Lentivirus, Retrovirus), By Application (Gene Therapy, Cell Therapy), By Method (Ex-vivo, In-vivo), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/gene-delivery-tech ...

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gene Delivery Technologies Market Size Worth $7.9 Billion By 2028 Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global gene delivery technologies market size is expected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.1% …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $600.0 Million of Convertible ...
Five women scientists in developing countries win 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards
Increasing Popularity among Various Applications to Influence Growth of Polymer Foams Market between 2019 and 2027: TMR
Spirit AeroSystems Collaborates with Infosys to Integrate the IT Infrastructure of its Recently ...
Mitsubishi Power Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Autonomous Plant Operations with Its ...
Exclusive Survey Results: Two-Thirds of Pension Funds Don't Monitor FX Costs
DelveInsight Analysts Expect Beta-Thalassemia Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 16.3% During the ...
Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
The Fusion Project Works to Accelerate Data Management for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles
Canadian Gold Mines Look to Capitalize on the Next Gold Run
Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Easing Regulations Open the Door for Innovative Betting Solutions
Bentonite Producing Hotspots to Emerge as Primary Investment Destinations for Geosynthetic Clay Liner Manufacturers: Fact.MR Study
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods