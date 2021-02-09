SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gene delivery technologies market size is expected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2021 to 2028. Technological advancements in viral vectors, a growing pipeline of advanced therapies, and a rising number of regulatory approvals for advance therapy products are some key driving forces of the market.