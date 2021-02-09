Aves One publishes Sustainability Report

Hamburg, 09 February 2021 - Aves One AG, a strongly growing holder of long-life logistics assets, has published a sustainability report with information on the criteria of environment, social and governance (ESG). With the increasing focus of the asset portfolio on the climate-friendly rail segment, Aves One is successfully and sustainably continuing the company's growth.



A sustainable business activity

Rail is the most environmentally friendly mode of transport, with harmful emissions demonstrably many times lower than in road transport, aviation and shipping. In rail transport, 90% of the transport performance is already provided electrically instead of using diesel drives. The share of green electricity from renewable energies is continuously increasing and already amounts to 44% throughout Germany. The freight cars themselves do not produce any environmentally harmful emissions when transporting goods, only the traction engines do. As one of the leading asset holders of freight cars in Europe, Aves One contributes to the growth of national and international rail freight transport. At the same time, Aves One supports the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations, in particular Goal 11 "Sustainable Cities and Communities".

"The interest of investors and financing partners in sustainable investments has continued to grow in recent months. This development confirms our decision to further focus our portfolio strategy on the climate-friendly transport mode 'rail'. Together with our shareholders, we are driving forward the development of a resource-conserving, environmentally friendly transport and traffic system. We are pleased to be able to contribute to a more sustainable economy and the achievement of CO2 reduction targets," says Tobias Aulich, member of the Management Board of Aves One AG.