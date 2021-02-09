Golding Capital Partners GmbH: Golding closes its biggest buyout fund to date at a record volume of €375 million

PRESS RELEASE Golding closes its biggest buyout fund to date at a record volume of €375 million Munich, 9. February 2021 - Golding Capital Partners, one of Europe's leading independent asset managers for alternative investments, has held the final closing of its largest ever buyout programme, Golding Buyout 2018, with record commitments of some €375 million. Existing LPs were joined by new investors in committing to this third-generation fund, which has a particular focus on the growth opportunities created by the digital transformation. Investors will be able to subscribe to the successor of the successful investment programme in the second half of 2021.

In the Golding Buyout 2018 programme the asset manager works with established, mostly invitation-only fund managers in Europe and North America to exploit the return potential of small and mid-cap buyout transactions. Commitments for the programme have already been made to the first funds, specialising in software and technology, healthcare and industrial services. To further optimise the programme the investment strategy also comprises selected secondary transactions and co-investments. Ultimately the portfolio is expected to consist of around 300 buyout transactions, broadly diversified across regions, fund managers and vintage years.

"In this programme we are particularly emphasising growth strategies in the software and technology sector, which will be among the main winners as the digital transformation gathers pace. In recent months we completed two co-investments in European technology companies, for instance, which have continued to grow strongly even through the lockdown. In the current market environment it is essential to work with fund managers who can support their portfolio companies with their sector experience, networks and functional expertise. We have access to these managers", explains Managing Partner and CIO Dr Matthias Reicherter.