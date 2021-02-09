 

SunHydrogen Provides Update and Shares Newly Taken Images of its Gen 1 Demonstration Units

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 11:00  |  33   |   |   

Production is on track for beginning of Q2

SANTA BARBARA, CA, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTC:HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today shared an update and published new, recently taken photos of its Gen 1 demonstration program units being assembled by Suzhou GH New Energy Tech Co. in Suzhou China. Photos of the Gen 1 program units are shared with the public here, and images and video will continue to be added as they are made available.

“These images reflect the progress and strength of the working relationship we have established with Suzhou GH New Energy,” said Tim Young, CEO of SunHydrogen, Inc. “As SunHydrogen and its technologies grow in visibility within the energy and renewables sectors as well as global capital markets, it is important for us to ensure potential partners, customers and investors are informed of progress. Suzhou GH New Energy has performed the work on schedule, and has been incredibly insightful in overcoming the design issues we faced last year. We would also like to thank Suzhou Maimaosi Sensor Technology for their diligence and expertise in the electroplating process of the cells, and look forward to sharing additional updates as we determine possible demonstration sites.” 

Gen 1 program technology uses multi-junction amorphous silicon solar cells, and is designed to provide a clear proof of concept and demonstrate the potential for scalable growth and commercial viability of the Gen 2 program. As shown in the images, SunHydrogen is completing the build-out of the 100 prototype solar hydrogen units that include proprietary solar cell assembly with applied coatings and catalysts, and the housing for safe hydrogen collection.

In 2019, SunHydrogen demonstrated 1000 hours of continuous hydrogen production utilizing Gen 1 cell technology, which allowed it to then focus on scaling up the technology. While the overall efficiency of the cells is low, SunHydrogen continues to gain significant and valuable insight during experimentation that it intends to leverage in the development of its Gen 2 nanoparticle technology. SunHydrogen anticipates completing the 100 demonstration units in the beginning of Q2 of 2021, enabling the Company to leverage them as further proof of concept as the Company looks to accelerate its nano-technology development.

SunHydrogen’s Gen 2 program is one that the Company believes is most economical from a technology and commercial viability standpoint. By gaining and leveraging insights from the Gen 1 program, Gen 2 technology is well positioned to attain three times the solar-to-hydrogen efficiency and represents a potential tipping point for market-changing hydrogen production.

About SunHydrogen, Inc.
SunHydrogen is developing a breakthrough, low-cost technology to make renewable hydrogen using sunlight and any source of water, including seawater and wastewater. Unlike hydrocarbon fuels, such as oil, coal and natural gas, where carbon dioxide and other contaminants are released into the atmosphere when used, hydrogen fuel usage produces pure water as the only byproduct. By optimizing the science of water electrolysis at the nano-level, our low-cost nanoparticles mimic photosynthesis to efficiently use sunlight to separate hydrogen from water, ultimately producing environmentally friendly renewable hydrogen. Using our low-cost method to produce renewable hydrogen, we intend to enable a world of distributed hydrogen production for renewable electricity and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.  To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.SunHydrogen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: our ability to successfully negotiate agreements with suppliers and manufacturers of our hydrogen generation panels. the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Press Contact:
SunHydrogen@fischtankpr.com

Attachments




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SunHydrogen Provides Update and Shares Newly Taken Images of its Gen 1 Demonstration Units Production is on track for beginning of Q2 SANTA BARBARA, CA, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTC:HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today shared an update …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
DarkPulse to Open U.S. Manufacturing & Engineering Facility
MKS Instruments Makes Superior Offer to Acquire Coherent
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Signs Agreement with Charles River Laboratories for DMT Preclinical ...
REPEAT: Clean Power Increases Its Investment in PowerTap to 94.5%
Golar LNG Partners LP: Q4 2020 results presentation
Oxford Immunotec Enters a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GC MS (Green Cross Medical Science ...
Cassava Sciences Announces Significant Program Progress and Expected Key Milestones in 2021 for Its ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units