 

Ascenda launches Nexus, the new rapid launch option for its SaaS loyalty solution suite

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 11:00  |  25   |   |   

SINGAPORE, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascenda, the technology company that makes loyalty simple, today announced Nexus, a new rapid launch option for its bank customer engagement solutions, enabled by an innovative zero-integration approach.

Ascenda launches Nexus, the new rapid launch option for its SaaS loyalty solution suite, enabled by an innovative zero-integration approach.

Nexus significantly expands the breadth of banks served by Ascenda beyond its current top-tier clients in 30+ markets, unlocking a world-class customer engagement solution for thousands of established banks and neobanks globally who are looking for rapid deployment with minimal complexity and cost. 

Ascenda's loyalty capabilities can now be deployed in a fraction of the typical setup time with Nexus. A first in the industry, the new option eliminates all technical integration, enabling the rollout of compelling new rewards propositions without resource or time constraints. Setup lead time, complexity and cost are all reduced by a factor of ten relative to current industry norms.

Nexus supports Ascenda's entire line-up of points-based and cash-back propositions, including the merchant offers aggregation platform, OffersHub. The full suite of Ascenda redemption capabilities ranging from real-time, everyday satisfiers to premium, aspirational rewards is also available under the new turnkey option.

"Nexus transforms how financial institutions launch rewards propositions, requiring minimal up-front investment and lead-time," said Mark Mullinix, Head of Strategy & Partnerships at Ascenda. "Its simple and rapid deployment model unlocks vast scalability for Ascenda's suite of customer engagement solutions."

Live demonstrations are now available, and Nexus technology and distribution partners will be announced progressively.

About Ascenda

Ascenda is a global provider of innovative loyalty solutions, powering engaging rewards propositions for leading financial services brands and merchants worldwide.

Ascenda makes loyalty simple through solutions rooted in beautiful design, exceptional customer value and rapid implementation.  With deep market expertise, best-in-class technology and a rich global content network, Ascenda delivers fully digital, user-friendly and highly compelling rewards offerings that eliminate the trade-off between cost and customer value.

For more information about Ascenda, please visit www.ascendaloyalty.com.

Contact:

Valerie Perridon
valerie.perridon@ascendaloyalty.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1434623/Ascenda_Nexus.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ascenda launches Nexus, the new rapid launch option for its SaaS loyalty solution suite SINGAPORE, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ascenda, the technology company that makes loyalty simple, today announced Nexus, a new rapid launch option for its bank customer engagement solutions, enabled by an innovative zero-integration approach. Nexus …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $600.0 Million of Convertible ...
Five women scientists in developing countries win 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards
Increasing Popularity among Various Applications to Influence Growth of Polymer Foams Market between 2019 and 2027: TMR
Spirit AeroSystems Collaborates with Infosys to Integrate the IT Infrastructure of its Recently ...
Mitsubishi Power Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Autonomous Plant Operations with Its ...
Exclusive Survey Results: Two-Thirds of Pension Funds Don't Monitor FX Costs
DelveInsight Analysts Expect Beta-Thalassemia Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 16.3% During the ...
Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
The Fusion Project Works to Accelerate Data Management for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles
Canadian Gold Mines Look to Capitalize on the Next Gold Run
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Easing Regulations Open the Door for Innovative Betting Solutions
Bentonite Producing Hotspots to Emerge as Primary Investment Destinations for Geosynthetic Clay Liner Manufacturers: Fact.MR Study
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods