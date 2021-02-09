 
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: CompuGroup Medical - Strong Outlook but already priced in

SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: CompuGroup Medical - Strong Outlook but already priced in

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
09.02.2021, 11:25  |  54   |   |   

CompuGroup reported a decent Q4 2020, with full-year revenues and profitability coming in line with its updated guidance, which demonstrates the company’s strong resilience, even in an uncertain year.

Logo_AR_neu

Research update / initiation

Please find attached the following research updates / initiation

 

 

 

Please note that AlsterResearch publishes MiFID II compliant research only. For a detailed discussion on MiFID II, please visit www.research-hub.de

What’s it all about? CompuGroup reported a decent Q4 2020, with full-year revenues and profitability coming in line with its updated guidance, which demonstrates the company’s strong resilience, even in an uncertain year. For 2021, the group targets sales of EUR 1bn – EUR_1.04bn (organic growth: 4%-8% yoy), with all the segments guided to report higher revenue growth (at the midpoint). Along with this, it expects an adjusted EBITDA of EUR_210m-EUR 230m (margin: 21%-22%), an adjusted EPS of EUR 1.70 - EUR 1.95, capex of EUR 70 – EUR 80m and FCF of over EUR 80m. The target looks reasonable, given the company’s organic strength, superior margins, cash generation ability and the recent acquisitions. However, even with almost full consideration of the 2021 targets, the share trades above its fair value. Based on DCF (EUR 65.00) and FCF (EUR 59.00) analysis, a downside of more than -18% is derived. We initiate coverage with a SELL recommendation and a price target of EUR 65.00.

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: CompuGroup Medical - Strong Outlook but already priced in What’s it all about? CompuGroup reported a decent Q4 2020, with full-year revenues and profitability coming in line with its updated guidance, which demonstrates the company’s strong resilience, even in an uncertain year. For 2021, the group targets sales of EUR 1bn – EUR_1.04bn (organic growth: 4%-8% yoy), with all the segments guided to report higher revenue growth (at the midpoint). Along with this, it expects an adjusted EBITDA of EUR_210m-EUR 230m (margin: 21%-22%), an adjusted EPS of EUR 1.70 - EUR 1.95, capex of EUR 70 – EUR 80m and FCF of over EUR 80m. The target looks reasonable, given the company’s organic strength, superior margins, cash generation ability and the recent acquisitions. However, even with almost full consideration of the 2021 targets, the share trades above its fair value. Based on DCF (EUR 65.00) and FCF (EUR 59.00) analysis, a downside of more than -18% is derived. We initiate coverage with a SELL recommendation and a price target of EUR 65.00.

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: CompuGroup Medical - Strong Outlook but already priced in
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Rational AG - Weak results, challenging outlook
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: CompuGroup Medical - Strong Outlook but already priced in
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Rational AG - Weak results, challenging outlook
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch belässt Fielmann auf "BUY" - Ziel 75 Euro
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: FCR Immobilien AG - Fokussierung nimmt Fahrt auf
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Traumhaus AG - Weitere Meilensteine erreicht
SRH AlsterResearch initiiert The Social Chain AG mit Kursziel 37 Euro (35% Upside)
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Social Chain AG - Transaction announced
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Sartorius - Ambition to double revenues in 5 years
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - FY Figures above Expectations
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - FY Figures above Expectations
Titel
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Zuschreibung des Blockbusterpotential
SRH AlsterResearch AG: Update Vulcan Energy - “Indispensable player on path to commercialize ...
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Wolftank bundles its Hydrogen activities; BUY
SRH AlsterResearch belässt Fielmann auf "BUY" - Ziel 75 Euro
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: FCR Immobilien AG - Fokussierung nimmt Fahrt auf
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Traumhaus AG - Weitere Meilensteine erreicht
SRH AlsterResearch initiiert The Social Chain AG mit Kursziel 37 Euro (35% Upside)
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: Social Chain AG - Transaction announced
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: Sartorius - Ambition to double revenues in 5 years
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: mic AG - FY Figures above Expectations

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.02.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 05/21
05.02.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (deutsch)
05.02.21
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt Compugroup Medical auf 'Buy'
04.02.21
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax bleibt im Aufwind und kratzt am Rekordhoch
04.02.21
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt Compugroup Medical auf 'Hold'
04.02.21
CompuGroup Medical: Aktie bricht ein - Anleger haben mehr erwartet
04.02.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 04.02.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
04.02.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Compugroup rutschen im MDax nach Jahres-Eckdaten ans Indexende
04.02.21
ROUNDUP: Compugroup kann in Corona-Pandemie weiter zulegen
04.02.21
BAADER BANK belässt Compugroup Medical auf 'Reduce'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
565
CompuGroup - Zahlenschungel