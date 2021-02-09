SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: CompuGroup Medical - Strong Outlook but already priced in

Please find attached the following research updates / initiation CompuGroup Medical SE (Initiation), Technology

MCap EUR 4.2bn; SELL, PT EUR 65.00 (downside 18%)

CompuGroup Medical SE_initiation Rational AG (Update), Industrial Goods & Services

MCap EUR 9.4bn; SELL, PT EUR 500.00 (downside 40%)

Rational AG_update Please note that AlsterResearch publishes MiFID II compliant research only. For a detailed discussion on MiFID II, please visit www.research-hub.de What’s it all about? CompuGroup reported a decent Q4 2020, with full-year revenues and profitability coming in line with its updated guidance, which demonstrates the company’s strong resilience, even in an uncertain year. For 2021, the group targets sales of EUR 1bn – EUR_1.04bn (organic growth: 4%-8% yoy), with all the segments guided to report higher revenue growth (at the midpoint). Along with this, it expects an adjusted EBITDA of EUR_210m-EUR 230m (margin: 21%-22%), an adjusted EPS of EUR 1.70 - EUR 1.95, capex of EUR 70 – EUR 80m and FCF of over EUR 80m. The target looks reasonable, given the company’s organic strength, superior margins, cash generation ability and the recent acquisitions. However, even with almost full consideration of the 2021 targets, the share trades above its fair value. Based on DCF (EUR 65.00) and FCF (EUR 59.00) analysis, a downside of more than -18% is derived. We initiate coverage with a SELL recommendation and a price target of EUR 65.00.