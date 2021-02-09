February 9, 2021: Oslo, Norway, PGS ASA (the “Company” or “PGS”) is pleased to announce that the amendments to its term loan B (“TLB”), revoloving credit facility (“RCF”) and export credit facility (“ECF”) (jointly the “Transaction”), as described in the Company’s announcement on October 21, 2020 and subsequent announcements, have now become effective pursuant to the UK Scheme of Arrangement proposed by the Company and approved by the High Court of Justice of England and Wales on February 2, 2021. All of the conditions precedent and implementation steps have been satisfied as of today, including the payment of fee related to the Transaction and the issuance of the convertible bond.



Overview of the Transaction