Admiral Markets AS has received a notification by Finantsinpektsioon on 08.02.2021, imposing a fine of 32,000 euros deriving from obligations of the Securities Market Act. Admiral Markets AS is in constant cooperation with Finantsinspektsioon and has always acted in the best interests of the client.

In April 2020, for the first time, an event took place in the global financial markets, as a result of which the international financial platforms were not ready to reflect negative prices and calculate credit limits. Sergei Bogatenkov, CEO of Admiral Markets AS, confirmed that the company acted in the best interests of its customers and ensured that customers could continue to trade in global financial markets.