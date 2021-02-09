 

Fluidra continues in the FTSE4Good

  • The index enables investors to identify businesses that comply with ESG policies
  • CDP also reflects Fluidra’s commitment to sustainable practices

9 February 2021 – Fluidra, a global leader in the pool and wellness equipment sector, will remain on the FTSE4Good Index Series for one more year. This selection is designed to enable investors to identify businesses that comply with the best practices on environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) matters.

The company joined this index for the first time in 2009 and subsequently left and rejoined because of its overall capitalization volume. In order to be part of the FTSE4Good, certain levels of capitalization must be reached and a number of ESG standards met. The FTSE4Good is overseen by an independent committee of experts in these fields and market professionals.

Fluidra’s admission to the index allows investors to verify Fluidra’s commitment to ESG policies through this independent audit. This selection is considered a useful tool for any investors who wish to align their investments with values related to the environment, people and good governance.

“We are proud to be part of FTSE4 Good, as it demonstrates Fluidra’s commitment to ESG standards. What we are able to obtain from our economic activity is key, but the way in which we do it is even more so,” highlighted Eloi Planes, Fluidra’s Executive President.

Another step forward in the company’s ESG policy

Furthermore, the company has been rated for the first time by the CDP (Carbon Disclosure Projects) organization, a clear example of Fluidra's active management with regard to climate change.
The company has received a C grade in the first year it was assessed by this environmental rating organization. CDP examines the environmental initiatives of thousands of businesses and provides the information to more than 500 institutional investors that manage over 100 billion dollars’ worth of assets.

With this rating, Fluidra now forms part of the companies that address reducing the carbon footprint that their business leaves on the planet, thus demonstrating its commitment to sustainable practices to protect future generations.

About Fluidra
Fluidra, a Spanish listed firm, is the global leader in the pool and wellness equipment business. It provides innovative products, services and Internet of Things solutions. The company operates in over 45 countries and owns a portfolio of some of the industry’s most recognized and trusted brands, including Jandy, AstralPool, Polaris, Cepex, Zodiac, CTX Professional and Gre.
