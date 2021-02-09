 

HGC appoints Lee Kwan as Chief Network Officer to oversee IT development as well as network engineering and operations

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 12:01  |  27   |   |   

HONG KONG, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) announced today the appointment of Lee Kwan as Chief Network Officer, with immediate effect. Following the recent integration of IT and related functions to the Network Engineering division, Lee will lead the team to further facilitate and streamline the operation by continuous development, engineering and support for the local network and IT to ensure the best services for customers. This initiative will underpin HGC's continuous business development and reinforce the group's position as a leading local and global telecom operator.

HGC appoints Lee Kwan as Chief Network Officer to oversee IT development as well as network engineering and operations.

Lee joined HGC as Director, Network and Engineering in 2019, bringing with him over 35 years' experience in the telecom network and ICT industry. Prior to that, Lee had held key managerial positions at a number of leading telecom network operators in Hong Kong and overseas. He has deep experience in building telecom networks and systems from scratch and engineering network services with the right technologies and processes. 

Andrew Kwok, Chief Executive Officer of HGC said, "With Lee's impeccable track record in leading HGC's network operations, immense market knowledge and insightful perspectives, I am confident that the new appointment and integration will take the group's operational and business efficiency to the next level and ensure the capture of more business opportunities with one-stop digital solutions and our extensive network services. This will also enhance the company's long-term commitment to deliver even more value to our staff, customers, partners and stakeholders, and ultimately reinforce our digital presence in the ever-changing market environment."

Lee Kwan, Chief Network Officer of HGC said, "I am delighted to take up this new role and continue unleashing HGC's full potential as a comprehensive telecom and digital services provider. Network and technology are rapidly evolving and are an increasingly significant enabler of operational efficiency, especially in the telecom industry whereas digitalisation is critical for stable growth. Moving forward, HGC will continue to maximize the capabilities during the digital era to enhance our service offerings to customers around the globe."

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international fixed-line operator. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 23 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

To learn more, please visit HGC's website at: www.hgc.com.hk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1435606/Photo___HGC_appoints_Lee_Kwan_as_Chief_Network_Officer.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HGC appoints Lee Kwan as Chief Network Officer to oversee IT development as well as network engineering and operations HONG KONG, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) announced today the appointment of Lee Kwan as Chief Network Officer, with immediate effect. Following the recent integration of IT and related functions to the Network …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $600.0 Million of Convertible ...
Five women scientists in developing countries win 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards
Increasing Popularity among Various Applications to Influence Growth of Polymer Foams Market between 2019 and 2027: TMR
Mitsubishi Power Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Autonomous Plant Operations with Its ...
Exclusive Survey Results: Two-Thirds of Pension Funds Don't Monitor FX Costs
DelveInsight Analysts Expect Beta-Thalassemia Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 16.3% During the ...
Trade Finance Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 10426.67 Billion by 2026 at CAGR 5.37% | ...
Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
The Fusion Project Works to Accelerate Data Management for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles
Canadian Gold Mines Look to Capitalize on the Next Gold Run
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Easing Regulations Open the Door for Innovative Betting Solutions
Bentonite Producing Hotspots to Emerge as Primary Investment Destinations for Geosynthetic Clay Liner Manufacturers: Fact.MR Study
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods