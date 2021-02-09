 

Nature Medicine Publishes First Study Utilizing NanoString’s GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler Whole Transcriptome Atlas

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced the publication of a study in the journal Nature Medicine that used NanoString’s GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) and the new Whole Transcriptome Atlas (WTA) to profile sarcoma tissue. The research was led by a team from the Broad Institute in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The paper, entitled “Opposing immune and genetic mechanisms shape oncogenic programs in synovial sarcoma,” can be found here.(https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-020-01212-6)

Nature Medicine publishes first peer-reviewed study using GeoMx DSP with next generation sequencing readout.

In this work, researchers used the unique segmentation capability of the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler to subdivide regions within the tumors into distinct immune and tumor compartments and interrogate them using the GeoMx Whole Transcriptome Atlas. The use of high-plex spatial profiling allowed researchers to observe a negative correlation between the core oncogenic program and immune response, which may ultimately provide insights that lead to the development of novel immunotherapies for synovial sarcomas.

“The ability to segment and interrogate distinct segments with a high-plex platform allowed us to delineate the spatial connection between the malignant cells' states and their microenvironment in the intact tissue,” stated Livnat Jerby-Arnon, Assistant Professor at Stanford University and Chan Zuckerberg Biohub Investigator. "The scope of the GeoMx Whole Transcriptome Atlas was particularly important because it allowed us to explore the spatial distribution of hundreds of genes from readily available FFPE samples.”

“We’re proud to highlight the first peer reviewed publication demonstrating the unique capabilities of our GeoMx Whole Transcriptome Atlas for spatial analysis,” said Brad Gray, NanoString’s president and chief executive officer. “The launch of our WTA assay will expand our spatial portfolio beyond focused panels, opening up vast new opportunities in biological research.”

The GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler enables researchers to rapidly and quantitatively characterize tissue morphology with a high-throughput, high-plex RNA and protein profiling system that preserves samples for future analyses. NanoString and its collaborators have published DSP data in more than 38 peer-reviewed papers and presented DSP data in numerous abstracts at major scientific meetings, demonstrating the utility of DSP technology to address a wide range of biological questions with robust performance in a broad variety of sample types, including Formalin-Fixed Paraffin-Embedded (FFPE) tissue.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for translational research. The company’s nCounter Analysis System is used in life sciences research and has been cited in more than 4,000 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company’s GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections.

