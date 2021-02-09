Moody’s Analytics Tops Four Categories, Finishes #2 Overall in CeFPro Fintech Leaders Report

Moody’s Analytics has earned the top ranking in four categories in the new Center for Financial Professionals (CeFPro) Fintech Leaders 2021 report:

» #1: Balance Sheet Risk

» #1: Credit Risk

» #1: Model Risk

» #1: Stress Testing

As a result of these wins we finished #2 in the report’s Top 50 Overall Ecosystem Rankings, up from #5 last year.

“Addressing uncertainty is an elemental challenge for all of our customers, irrespective of the specific parts of their business we support. That was the case before the pandemic and is even more so now,” said Jacob Grotta, Head of Banking Solutions at Moody’s Analytics. “We’re proud that our customers choose Moody’s Analytics to identify and understand sources of risk so they can make their best possible business decisions. We’re also very pleased by our performance in this year’s Fintech Leaders report, with our #2 overall position confirming the value of Moody’s Analytics interconnected solutions.”

“This is an outstanding achievement by Moody’s Analytics,” said Andreas Simou, Managing Director of CeFPro. “CeFPro’s Fintech Leaders report is based on responses from the end-users in the industry, which in turn reflect the diverse offerings of Moody’s Analytics across a number of categories.”

CeFPro's research and analysis team surveyed finance, technology, operations, risk, legal, and compliance professionals to decide the category rankings. Votes and follow-up interviews by CeFPro's Fintech Leaders Advisory Board followed, with final review by the managing director of CeFPro. The overall rankings were based on votes cast for individual categories.

Learn more about the Center for Financial Professionals.

These wins add to the industry recognition for Moody’s Analytics, which in 2020 totaled more than 70 awards.

