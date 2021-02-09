Tilray Announces Agreement with Grow Pharma to Import and Distribute Medical Cannabis Products in the United Kingdom

Tilray expects to have a range of GMP-certified, medical cannabis products available for patients in the UK by March 2021. Patients looking to use medical cannabis will have access to Tilray products in the UK by obtaining prescriptions through private practice or the National Health Service (NHS).

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), a global pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, production, and distribution, today announced it has established an agreement with Grow Pharma to import and distribute Tilray’s medical cannabis products into the United Kingdom (UK). This agreement allows Tilray to provide authorized UK patients in need with a locally maintained supply of medical cannabis solutions.

Brendan Kennedy, Tilray’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “This partnership with Grow Pharma provides patients in need access to a sustained supply of GMP-certified, high-quality medical cannabis and is an important step in improving access in the UK. Tilray will continue to advocate for reasonable patient access to medical cannabis in Europe and countries around the world.”

Sascha Mielcarek, Managing Director of Tilray Europe, said, “As demand continues to ramp up in the UK, Tilray is well-positioned to be a leading supplier of medical cannabis products. Regulations are progressing as more and more countries across Europe are recognizing the benefits of medical cannabis and its potential to improve patients’ quality of life. We’re pleased to reaffirm our commitment to delivering medical cannabis to patients in the UK and look forward to offering a variety of GMP-certified, pharmaceutical-grade products in the coming months.”

Pierre van Weperen, Chief Executive Officer of Grow Pharma, said, “We’re proud to join forces with Tilray and provide patients in need with a secure and sustainable supply of the highest-quality medical cannabis products in the UK.”

About Grow Pharma

Grow Pharma is a leading UK medical cannabis distributor, part of the Grow Group. Grow Group PLC exists to unlock the medical potential of cannabis for those who need it though three business units: Grow Pharma, Grow Trading and Grow Biotech. Grow Pharma works with the producers of the best cannabis-based medicines and helps them introduce their products in new markets like the U.K. and Ireland, creating long-term value for them and offering solutions for patients. The Grow Pharma team also focuses on supporting clinics and individual healthcare professionals and through our partnership with IPS Specials Pharma we work with the best importer, distributor and pharmacy in the country to deliver the medication to patients. Ultimately, all Grow Group activities are aimed at improving patient access to cannabis medicines. https://growgroupplc.com

About Tilray

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 17 countries spanning five continents.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, or collectively, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions, and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future European market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment and future approvals and permits. Actual results, performance, or achievement could differ materially from that expressed in, or implied by, any forward-looking statements in this press release, and, accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, and they are not guarantees of future results. Please see the heading "Risk Factors" in Tilray's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 9, 2020, for a discussion of the material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information. Tilray does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210209005404/en/