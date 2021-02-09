 

Dassault Systèmes Declaration of the number of outstanding shares and voting rights as of January 31, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 12:00  |  33   |   |   

Declaration of the number of outstanding shares and
voting rights as of January 31, 2021

Vélizy-Villacoublay (France) February 9, 2021 – Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) reports below the total number of its outstanding shares and voting rights as of January 31, 2021, according to articles 223-16 and 221-3 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers.

                                                                                                                                                   
Number of outstanding shares: 265,165,590
                                                                                  

Number of voting rights*: 397,116,008


*The total number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of the total number of outstanding shares, even if the voting rights attached thereto are suspended, pursuant to Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers relating to the method for calculating the percentages of holdings in shares and in voting rights. We invite our shareholders to refer to this article should they need to declare crossing of thresholds.

Declarations related to crossing of threshold must be sent to:
Dassault Systèmes, Investors Relations Service, 10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501, 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay Cedex (France). E-mail address: Investors@3ds.com

CONTACTS:

Dassault Systèmes/Investors Relations:                                           
François-José Bordonado/Béatrix Martinez
+ 33 1 6162 6924

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Dassault Systèmes Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter Results  at the High End or Above Company Guidance
04.02.21
Dassault Systèmes: Horizon Therapeutics plc Expands Medidata Partnership to Further Enhance Clinical Trial Efficiencies and Outcomes
21.01.21
Dassault Systemes to Publish its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results, Webcast and Conference Call on February 4th, 2021
15.01.21
Dassault Systèmes: Half-year statement of the Liquidity contract between Dassault Systèmes and Oddo BHF SCA as of December 31, 2020