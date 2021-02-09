Grace Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per common share. The dividend, payable March 23, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2021, reflects approval by the Board of Directors of a 10 percent increase in the company’s regular annual cash dividend, from $1.20 per common share to $1.32 per common share.



The declaration of any dividends falls within the discretion of the Board, taking into account such considerations as the Board may deem relevant at the time including, without limitation, the company's financial condition, financial performance, available liquidity, and applicable legal requirements.