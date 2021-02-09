Tantalus Announces Commencement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH US NEWSWIRE SERVICES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (formerly, RiseTech Capital Corp.) (“Tantalus” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the start of trading today at the opening of the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol “GRID”.

The start of trading of the Company is in connection with its previously announced acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. on January 29, 2021 pursuant to an Arrangement Agreement and corresponding Plan of Arrangement, such transaction constituting the ‘Qualifying Transaction’ of the Company pursuant to the polices of the TSX Venture Exchange.