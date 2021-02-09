 

Tantalus Announces Commencement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 12:00  |  23   |   |   

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH US NEWSWIRE SERVICES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (formerly, RiseTech Capital Corp.) (“Tantalus” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the start of trading today at the opening of the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol “GRID”.

The start of trading of the Company is in connection with its previously announced acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. on January 29, 2021 pursuant to an Arrangement Agreement and corresponding Plan of Arrangement, such transaction constituting the ‘Qualifying Transaction’ of the Company pursuant to the polices of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Tantalus Systems Holding Inc.

Over the past three decades, the Company, through Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. and its subsidiaries, has been consistently and creatively developing technology that enhances the safety, security, reliability and efficiency of public power and electric cooperative utilities across North America and the Caribbean Basin. Tantalus provides mission-critical smart grid solutions that include a market-leading edge computing platform, robust software applications and an advanced IoT communications network. By leveraging technology, Tantalus empowers its utility customers to access granular data from both legacy meters and cutting-edge two-way intelligent devices to improve customer service, facilitate consumer engagement, realize cost savings and streamline system operations. Tantalus’ comprehensive suite of smart grid solutions includes advanced metering infrastructure, demand-management technologies, data analytics, distribution automation and street lighting control systems - a broad portfolio built purposefully to support smart community initiatives essential to both the near-term and long-term success of the utilities Tantalus supports and the communities they serve.

Additional Information

For further information please contact:

Jacqueline Hudson, Marketing Communications at Tantalus, by email at TantalusInfo@tantalus.com or by telephone at 604.299.0458.




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tantalus Announces Commencement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH US NEWSWIRE SERVICES VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (formerly, RiseTech Capital Corp.) (“Tantalus” or the “Company”), is pleased to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power's PowerTap Announces Hydrogen Station USA Distribution Business Model Details
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Signs Agreement with Charles River Laboratories for DMT Preclinical ...
DarkPulse to Open U.S. Manufacturing & Engineering Facility
MKS Instruments Makes Superior Offer to Acquire Coherent
REPEAT: Clean Power Increases Its Investment in PowerTap to 94.5%
Golar LNG Partners LP: Q4 2020 results presentation
Cassava Sciences Announces Significant Program Progress and Expected Key Milestones in 2021 for Its ...
Marrone Bio Innovations’ New Plant Health Product, Pacesetter, Delivers a Six to One Return on ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units