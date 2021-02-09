Tantalus Announces Commencement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (formerly, RiseTech Capital Corp.) (“Tantalus” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the start of trading today at the opening of the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol “GRID”.
The start of trading of the Company is in connection with its previously announced acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. on January 29, 2021 pursuant to an Arrangement Agreement and corresponding Plan of Arrangement, such transaction constituting the ‘Qualifying Transaction’ of the Company pursuant to the polices of the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Tantalus Systems Holding Inc.
Over the past three decades, the Company, through Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. and its subsidiaries, has been consistently and creatively developing technology that enhances the safety, security, reliability and efficiency of public power and electric cooperative utilities across North America and the Caribbean Basin. Tantalus provides mission-critical smart grid solutions that include a market-leading edge computing platform, robust software applications and an advanced IoT communications network. By leveraging technology, Tantalus empowers its utility customers to access granular data from both legacy meters and cutting-edge two-way intelligent devices to improve customer service, facilitate consumer engagement, realize cost savings and streamline system operations. Tantalus’ comprehensive suite of smart grid solutions includes advanced metering infrastructure, demand-management technologies, data analytics, distribution automation and street lighting control systems - a broad portfolio built purposefully to support smart community initiatives essential to both the near-term and long-term success of the utilities Tantalus supports and the communities they serve.
Additional Information
For further information please contact:
Jacqueline Hudson, Marketing Communications at Tantalus, by email at TantalusInfo@tantalus.com or by telephone at 604.299.0458.
