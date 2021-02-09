Canaan Inc. Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

Mr. He has been the Company’s Director of Finance since July 2020 and has extensive experience in finance and accounting. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. He served as Chief Financial Officer and assistant to the general manager at Diankeyun (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd, deputy chief financial officer at IReader Technology Co Ltd. (SHSE: 603533), and Head of Business Unit Finance at Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 0992). Mr. He obtained a master degree in commerce finance in Australia.

Mr. Nangeng Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive of Canaan, commented, “Speaking on behalf of the Company and the board, I would like to thank Mr. Hong for his valuable service and contributions to the Company. We wish him the best for his future endeavors. I would also like to thank Mr. He for accepting the acting CFO role and continuing to provide us with his managerial know-how. With his demonstrated expertise in accounting and finance, Mr. He should be able to ensure a smooth transition and move our operations continuously forward.”

About Canaan Inc.

Established in 2013, Canaan Inc. provides high-performance computing solutions to efficiently solve complex problems. In 2016, Canaan successfully initiated the production of its first 16nm chip and passed the test to receive China's national high-tech enterprise certification. In 2018, Canaan achieved major technological breakthroughs to launch the K210, the world's first-ever RISC-V-based edge artificial intelligence (AI) chip, which is now widely used for access control in situations such as smart door locks and more. Canaan Inc. is currently focused on the research and development of advanced technology, including such areas as AI chips, AI algorithms, AI architectures, system on a chip (SoC) integration and chip integration. Using the AI chip as its base, Canaan Inc. has established an intellectual value chain. Canaan Inc. also provides a suite of AI service solutions and is able to tailor these solutions to the needs of its partners. For more information, please visit: investor.canaan-creative.com.