 

Noy Fund and Nofar Energy enter Italy's Energy Market (FOTO)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
09.02.2021, 12:30  |  40   |   |   

Ashdod, Israel (ots) - NEWS RELEASE BY NOFAR ENERGY LTD.

Sunprime, which specializes in the development, certification, and construction
of solar energy systems, won a tender for building 30MW rooftop capacity at a
secured rate of EUR90-102 for 20 years. Sunprime is also in the process of
licensing and developing a cumulative total of 100 MW

Nofar and Noy Fund expect their collaboration in surplus-yield segments will
accelerate the development and maximize the Italian market's potential.

Nofar Energy today reported it had entered an agreement to invest in Sunprime
General Srl via Andromeda Solutions, a company jointly held by Noy Fund (60%)
and Nofar Energy (40%). Sunprime Generation develops, certifies, and builds
photovoltaic rooftop systems in Italy. The power generated by these systems is
sold at a fixed rate for 20 years under tenders published by Italy's Regulatory
Authority for Energy, Networks and Environment (ARERA).

The partners will invest ~EUR40 million in shares that account for up to 50% of
Sunprime's share capital subject to attaining certain milestones. Nofar's report
shows the investment will be made via share purchase and allocation, including
share convertible loans. The investment will be implemented in several stages,
conditioned on winning ARERA's tender for rooftop systems and the systems'
physical readiness. The partners will provide EUR20 million in a shareholders'
loan to support Sunprime's development and growth.

As of the time of the report, Sunprime won a tender to build photovoltaic
rooftop systems with a total throughput of 27.8MW. The electricity generated by
the systems will be offered at EUR90-102 MW/h (EUR0.09 to 10.2 per Kw/h), a
secured rate for 20 years. Sunprime also plans to bid on other projects
published in 2021-2022 to build systems and sell the power generated by them at
the rate stipulated in the various tenders (also secured for 20 years).

Pini Cohen, Ran Shelach, and Gil-Ad Boshwitz , directors at Noy Fund, commented,
"The investment in Sunprime adds to other strategic investments Noy Fund made in
renewable energies in general and the high-growth niche market of solar roofs,
in particular. The Fund had identified Sunprime as offering the most promising
potential to achieve a breakthrough in the current phase of Italy's solar roofs
segment. |The new is aligned with the strategic thinking that has guided us in
our successful investment in Nofar."

Nadav Tene, CEO of Nofar Energy , said, "Nofar Energy and its partner, Noy Fund,
venture into Italy, a well-developed electricity market with multiple energy
sources. The Italian government's decision to increase the power generated from
renewable energy sources to 55% of Italy's power consumption played an important
role in our investment decision. In line with Nofar's signature approach, we
focus on projects with a potential for surplus value and ROI. In Italy, too,
each MW we generate will be worth more from the first tender. The transaction
with Sunprime, a growing local platform, is expected to create Nofar and Noy
Fund a significant potential for surplus yield."

Italy's well-developed electricity market boasts numerous energy sources,
including natural gas, hydroelectric facilities, renewable energies, and coal.
In 2017, Italy's government announced the National Energy Strategy, committing
to phase out coal for energy production by 2025 and increase the share of
electricity from renewable energy to 28% of its energy consumption by 2030 and
55% by 2030. In 2019, Italy set specific targets for renewable energies,
including reaching an installed capacity of 50GW from solar energy and 18GW from
wind energy by 2030.

Noy Fund is Israel's largest infrastructure fund. To date, it had raised ~ILS 7
billion in three funds and other entities and is now in advanced stages of
mobilizing its fourth fund of over ILS 2 billion. Noy Fund incorporates most of
Israel's major institutional investors, including Altshuler Shaham, the Phoenix,
Menora, Clal, Migdal, Amitim, Meitav Dash, Psagot, Halman Aldubi, Poalim Capital
Markets, and more.

Nofar Energy , which issued stock on TASE in December 2020, develops, certifies,
builds, and operates photovoltaic systems, mainly in the dual segment (stored
and rooftop power). As an engineering company, Nofar leverages its in-house
capabilities to achieve operating flexibility and other benefits in this
segment, which features surplus yields projects. The company translates wins
into initiating, building and running projects with surplus yields and
"megawatts that are worth more".

Contact:

Contact Details
Dikla Ivry Pardnoy
+972 52-380-4085
dikla@ivripr.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/4833706
OTS: News Direct


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Noy Fund and Nofar Energy enter Italy's Energy Market (FOTO) NEWS RELEASE BY NOFAR ENERGY LTD. Sunprime, which specializes in the development, certification, and construction of solar energy systems, won a tender for building 30MW rooftop capacity at a secured rate of EUR90-102 for 20 years. Sunprime is also …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aktuelle Studie zeigt: Deutsche bleiben Fahrverhalten treu (FOTO)
EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams mit positivem Konzernergebnis und starkem Konzern-Cashflow im Gesamtjahr; ...
Studie: Wirtschaftliche Vorteile für Inhaber geistiger Eigentumsrechte - Insbesondere kleine ...
Engpass für Halbleiter - Rächt sich nun die Abhängigkeit von globalen Lieferketten?
UmweltBank AG: Starkes Kreditgeschäft unterstützt nachhaltiges Wachstum (FOTO)
CollPlant Announces Development and Global Commercialization Agreement with Allergan Aesthetics, an ...
Generali entwickelt in Kooperation mit Movendo eine zukunftsweisende Lösung zur ...
GoDaddy greift 2021 Selbstständigen und Kleinstunternehmen bei Digitalisierung unter die Arme ...
Das Bauernopfer, ein Kommentar von Thomas Spengler zu Grenke
Mitarbeiter-Motivation in der Krise - trotz 39% Umsatzrückgang mit Vertrauen und Sicherheit ...
Titel
Heizkosten: Heizen mit Gas wurde kaum günstiger, Heizölkosten stark gesunken (FOTO)
Experten erwarten "Computer mit heute noch unvorstellbarer Leistungsfähigkeit" vor ...
Kölner Versicherer DEVK zahlt 13 Millionen Euro Beiträge an Kunden zurück
Finanztip-Vergleich: Diese Kreditkarten können viel und kosten fast nichts
Alltägliche Gewalt gegen Tiere bei Europas größtem Putenerzeuger
KBA weist Widersprüche gegen Mercedes Rückrufbescheide zurück und bestätigt: Daimler hat manipuliert
Deutsche Umwelthilfe stellt während des Corona bedingten Lockdowns verstärkt ...
DS 4 lässt die Hüllen fallen - Erste Bilder des neuen Premium Kompaktklasse Modells ...
EANS-DD: Correction: European Lithium Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing ...
Aktuelle Studie zeigt: Deutsche bleiben Fahrverhalten treu (FOTO)
Titel
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Motorradversicherung jetzt wechseln: Preise steigen bereits (FOTO)
Heizkosten: Heizen mit Gas wurde kaum günstiger, Heizölkosten stark gesunken (FOTO)
Wenig Bewegung am Kraftstoffmarkt / Benzin geringfügig teurer, Diesel etwas günstiger / ADAC: Super E10 um fünf Cent billiger als Super und verursacht weniger CO2 (FOTO)
"Volkswagen lügt schon wieder" - so sieht der neue Pfusch des Autobauers beim ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / $7m Raised to fund Lithium Exploration - ATTACHMENT
Plansecur empfiehlt Soli-Ersparnis für Altersvorsorge zu verwenden / Johannes Sczepan: "Wer keine private Vorsorge trifft, wird im Alter alt aussehen."
Experten erwarten "Computer mit heute noch unvorstellbarer Leistungsfähigkeit" vor ...
"Are You Stupid?": Oatly startet erste europaweite Kampagne gegen Änderungsantrag der EU
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:45 Uhr
BGA: 2020 - Scharfer Einschnitt im Außenhandel
12:45 Uhr
Forum Automobillogistik 2021 blickt bereits auf die Nach-Corona-Zeit / Supply Chains im Spannungsfeld - / regional, nachhaltig, zollfrei? (FOTO)
12:45 Uhr
ÖBB - Kundenservice neu definiert mit Microsoft Dynamics 365
12:45 Uhr
Flughäfen am Limit | 27 Milliarden Euro Bruttowertschöpfung und 180.000 Arbeitsplätze an den Flughafenstandorten bedroht | Flughafenrettungspaket jetzt umsetzen
12:45 Uhr
Evoqua Water Technologies Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering
12:44 Uhr
LYNX: Cloud-Aktie mit einem KUV unter 1. Ist das möglich?
12:44 Uhr
Corona setzt Maschinenbauer DMG Mori schwer zu
12:43 Uhr
Bahn verkauft ab 2022 keine Papier-Fahrkarten mehr im Zug
12:43 Uhr
Vom einfachen Banker zum Vorstand: Die Karriere des Andreas Heilmann in Seebachgrund
12:41 Uhr
Richterin von weiterem Verfahren zum EZB-Urteil ausgeschlossen