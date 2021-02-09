Noy Fund and Nofar Energy enter Italy's Energy Market (FOTO)

Ashdod, Israel (ots) - NEWS RELEASE BY NOFAR ENERGY LTD.



Nofar Energy today reported it had entered an agreement to invest in SunprimeGeneral Srl via Andromeda Solutions, a company jointly held by Noy Fund (60%)and Nofar Energy (40%). Sunprime Generation develops, certifies, and buildsphotovoltaic rooftop systems in Italy. The power generated by these systems issold at a fixed rate for 20 years under tenders published by Italy's RegulatoryAuthority for Energy, Networks and Environment (ARERA).The partners will invest ~EUR40 million in shares that account for up to 50% ofSunprime's share capital subject to attaining certain milestones. Nofar's reportshows the investment will be made via share purchase and allocation, includingshare convertible loans. The investment will be implemented in several stages,conditioned on winning ARERA's tender for rooftop systems and the systems'physical readiness. The partners will provide EUR20 million in a shareholders'loan to support Sunprime's development and growth.As of the time of the report, Sunprime won a tender to build photovoltaicrooftop systems with a total throughput of 27.8MW. The electricity generated bythe systems will be offered at EUR90-102 MW/h (EUR0.09 to 10.2 per Kw/h), asecured rate for 20 years. Sunprime also plans to bid on other projectspublished in 2021-2022 to build systems and sell the power generated by them atthe rate stipulated in the various tenders (also secured for 20 years).Pini Cohen, Ran Shelach, and Gil-Ad Boshwitz , directors at Noy Fund, commented,"The investment in Sunprime adds to other strategic investments Noy Fund made inrenewable energies in general and the high-growth niche market of solar roofs,in particular. The Fund had identified Sunprime as offering the most promisingpotential to achieve a breakthrough in the current phase of Italy's solar roofssegment. |The new is aligned with the strategic thinking that has guided us inour successful investment in Nofar."Nadav Tene, CEO of Nofar Energy , said, "Nofar Energy and its partner, Noy Fund,venture into Italy, a well-developed electricity market with multiple energysources. The Italian government's decision to increase the power generated fromrenewable energy sources to 55% of Italy's power consumption played an importantrole in our investment decision. In line with Nofar's signature approach, wefocus on projects with a potential for surplus value and ROI. In Italy, too,each MW we generate will be worth more from the first tender. The transactionwith Sunprime, a growing local platform, is expected to create Nofar and NoyFund a significant potential for surplus yield."Italy's well-developed electricity market boasts numerous energy sources,including natural gas, hydroelectric facilities, renewable energies, and coal.In 2017, Italy's government announced the National Energy Strategy, committingto phase out coal for energy production by 2025 and increase the share ofelectricity from renewable energy to 28% of its energy consumption by 2030 and55% by 2030. In 2019, Italy set specific targets for renewable energies,including reaching an installed capacity of 50GW from solar energy and 18GW fromwind energy by 2030.Noy Fund is Israel's largest infrastructure fund. To date, it had raised ~ILS 7billion in three funds and other entities and is now in advanced stages ofmobilizing its fourth fund of over ILS 2 billion. Noy Fund incorporates most ofIsrael's major institutional investors, including Altshuler Shaham, the Phoenix,Menora, Clal, Migdal, Amitim, Meitav Dash, Psagot, Halman Aldubi, Poalim CapitalMarkets, and more.Nofar Energy , which issued stock on TASE in December 2020, develops, certifies,builds, and operates photovoltaic systems, mainly in the dual segment (storedand rooftop power). As an engineering company, Nofar leverages its in-housecapabilities to achieve operating flexibility and other benefits in thissegment, which features surplus yields projects. The company translates winsinto initiating, building and running projects with surplus yields and"megawatts that are worth more".Contact:Contact DetailsDikla Ivry Pardnoy+972 52-380-4085dikla@ivripr.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/4833706OTS: News Direct