Mogo Finance S.A.: Unaudited 12M 2020 results on 15 February 2021 - Invitation to earnings call on 17 February 2021 Riga, Latvia, 9 February 2021. Mogo Finance and its group companies (the "Group"), specialized in used car financing, cordially invites investors and analysts to an earnings call with the Management Board on 17 February 2021, 15:00 CET, following the publication of its unaudited 12M 2020 results on 15 February 2021.

CEO Modestas Sudnius and CFO Maris Kreics accompanied by CRO Julija Lebedinska-Ļitvinova Ph.D. will present and comment on the unaudited results by means of a presentation. The presentation will be held in English.

The presentation for the earnings call will be available here as of 17 February 2021, at 09:00 CET.



For more information, please contact:

Mogo Finance

Maris Kreics, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Email: maris.kreics@mogofinance.com



About Mogo Finance:

Mogo Finance is one of the leading and fastest-growing used car secured financing companies on a global scale. In selective markets, the Company also utilizes consumer lending as a strategic capital allocation vehicle to leverage its performance and customer base. Recognizing the niche underserved by traditional lenders, Mogo Finance provides financial inclusion and disruptively changes the used car and consumer financing industry across 14 countries. Up to date the Company has issued over EUR 585 million secured loans and running a net loan and used car rent portfolio of over EUR 192 million. Mogo offers secured loans up to EUR 15,000 with a maximum tenor of 84 months making used car financing process convenient, both for its customers and partners. Wide geographical presence and diversified revenue streams grant Mogo with unique scale and pace unmatched by its rivals. Mogo Finance operates a multi-channel fintech approach through its own branch network, more than 2,000 partner locations and a strong online presence. Physical footprint enriched with excellent customer journey makes Mogo Finance top of mind brand in its industry. A state-of-the-art car portal supports cross-selling potential from re-possessed cars to leasing and vice versa. Established in 2012, with headquarters in Riga, Latvia, Mogo Finance operates in Baltics and Europe with a strong focus on GDP-dynamic countries in Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe. Operating regions also include the Caucasus, Central Asia and Eastern Africa.