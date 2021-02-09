Aramark Reports First Quarter Earnings

FIRST QUARTER RESULTS* Consolidated revenue was $2.7 billion in the quarter, down 35% compared to prior year from the impact of COVID-19. Organic Revenue, which adjusts for the effect of currency, declined 36% year-over-year.

"The resilience of our business through this dynamic period is rooted in the exceptional performance of our people on the front-lines, serving clients—many of which are essential businesses—across the globe," said John Zillmer, Aramark's Chief Executive Officer. "It has been remarkable to watch our team pull together in the face of such adversity, and I am proud of what we have been able to achieve as a result. Our ability to stabilize revenue, improve cash flow and maintain a steadfast commitment to cost discipline, has enabled us to navigate the COVID environment with a strong liquidity position and we believe Aramark is poised for success as the recovery across our business segments occurs."

Business activity across all segments contributed to stable quarter-over-quarter revenue performance on a 13-week period with sustained improvement since the trough in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.

Q3 '20

Change (%) Q4 '20

Change (%)* Q1 '21

Change (%) Q3 '20 Organic

Revenue Change (%) Q4 '20 Organic

Revenue Change (%) Q1 '21 Organic

Revenue Change (%) FSS United States (56)% (41)% (45)% (56)% (45)% (45)% FSS International (46)% (30)% (27)% (41)% (31)% (29)% Uniform & Career Apparel (12)% (2)% (10)% (12)% (9)% (10)% Total Company (46)% (32)% (35)% (45)% (36)% (36)% *Q4 '20 Change (%) benefits from the inclusion of the 53rd week.

FSS United States reported organic revenues in-line with the preceding quarter as a result of the following drivers in each business:

Sector Q1 Activity Education Served clients operating both in-person and hybrid learning models. Higher Education experienced shortened semesters as well as reduced catering and retail activity that typically spike during the holiday season. K-12 strategically designed menus and customized solutions for in-person and curbside pickup models, while continuing to participate in universal government-sponsored meal programs. Sports, Leisure & Corrections Modestly increased activity in Sports & Entertainment as NFL teams included fans at partial capacity based on local regulations. Leisure remained steady, focused on the upcoming Spring Season in National Parks and Corrections was unchanged. Business & Industry Companies maintained measured return-to-work timelines. Launched exclusive home delivery solutions that extend beyond the traditional workplace setting. Facilities & Other Offered additional project-oriented services and leveraged cross-selling opportunities with heightened demand for safety and hygiene. Healthcare Remained largely stable with focus on providing capabilities in telehealth and mobile ordering, in addition to offering post-care meal delivery to patient homes.

FSS International leveraged prior experiences to navigate government-imposed protocols across regions, while benefiting from continued resilience in healthcare and extractive services businesses. FSS International remained focused on executing growth strategies that delivered strong new business wins and retention rates. Europe demonstrated modestly improved levels of activity, while balancing regulatory restrictions. Rest of World experienced improvement led by ongoing growth in China as well as favorable performance trends in South America.

Uniform & Career Apparel exhibited relatively steady performance with growing demand in safety and hygiene services, offset by increased government-imposed restrictions particularly in Canada. The continued investment in additional growth resources throughout the quarter as well as improved sales productivity established the foundation for future growth within the segment.

Revenue Q1 '21 Q1 '20 Change ($) Change (%) Organic Revenue

Change (%) FSS United States $1,446M $2,639M ($1,193M) (45)% (45)% FSS International 694 946 (252) (27)% (29)% Uniform & Career Apparel 604 668 (65) (10)% (10)% Total Company $2,744M $4,254M ($1,510M) (35)% (36)% Difference between GAAP Revenue Change and Organic Revenue Change reflects the elimination of currency translation. *May not total due to rounding.

Operating Loss of $20 million and Adjusted Operating Loss of $9 million in the quarter were due to the impact of COVID-19 on business operations. Adjusted Operating Income (AOI) drop-through was managed to 20% of the corresponding revenue decline led by effective cost discipline as well as actions taken to leverage the Company's flexible operating model.

FSS United States managed food, labor and SG&A costs that resulted in an improved AOI drop-through rate compared to the prior quarter, with continued focus on investments in growth resources.

FSS International operated the business to nearly break-even that reflected applying strategies in food cost management, waste reduction and general overhead spend, despite government-imposed restrictions.

Uniform & Career Apparel generated income driven by stable business performance combined with effective expense control and favorable merchandise costs, slightly offset by costs associated with increased sales talent.

Corporate reflected higher equity-based compensation expense resulting from certain actions taken in the fourth quarter fiscal 2020 as described on the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed on September 8, 2020.

Operating Income (Loss) Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) Q1 '21 Q1 '20 Change (%) Q1 '21 Q1 '20 Change ($) Constant-Currency

Change (%) FSS United States ($15M) $186M (108)% ($11M) $204M ($215M) (106)% FSS International (3) 44 (107)% (1) 46 (47) (102)% Uniform & Career Apparel 32 53 (40)% 41 67 (26) (38)% Corporate (35) (29) (21)% (38) (31) (8) (25)% Total Company ($20M) $254M (108)% ($9M) $286M ($295M) (103)% * May not total due to rounding.

GAAP SUMMARY

First quarter fiscal 2021 GAAP results across all metrics were affected by the impact of COVID-19. On a GAAP basis, revenue was $2.7 billion, operating loss was $20 million, net loss attributable to Aramark stockholders was $81 million and diluted loss per share was $0.32. For the first quarter of 2020, on a GAAP basis, revenue was $4.3 billion, operating income was $254 million, net income attributable to Aramark stockholders was $146 million and diluted earnings per share were $0.57. A reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures is included in the Appendix.

CURRENCY

Revenue was favorably impacted by approximately $21.7 million due to a weaker U.S. dollar, while adjusted operating loss increased by $0.2 million in the quarter. Currency had a negligible effect on adjusted loss per share.

CASH FLOW

Aramark maintained its focus on cost discipline that contributed to a significant cash flow improvement compared to the prior year period with Net Cash used in operating activities improved $194 million and Free Cash flow improved $225 million. This performance was led by a reduced use of cash from managing working capital and capital expenditures that more than offset the net loss in the quarter.

As expected, the first quarter experienced a cash outflow associated with the Company's seasonal business cadence, specifically related to Higher Education. In the quarter, Net Cash used in operating activities was $115 million and Free Cash Flow was a use of $180 million.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

Aramark continued to operate with a strong balance sheet and focused capital allocation strategy. In the quarter, the Company took proactive actions to repay balances on its revolving credit facility and its accounts receivables facility, totaling a combined debt repayment of $1.1 billion. Aramark maintained cash availability of approximately $2.4 billion at quarter-end.

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

As announced on February 2, 2021, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of 11 cents per share of common stock. The second quarter fiscal 2021 dividend will be payable on March 3, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 17, 2021.

BUSINESS UPDATE

Aramark remains highly focused on the pursuit of accelerated growth, while effectively controlling costs and employing cash management strategies. The Company has already realized early productivity success in areas where additional sales investment has occurred. While navigating the ever-changing environment, Aramark is working closely with clients in preparation for a business reemergence.

The Company continues to promote an ownership mindset within the organization to further its collective success. Subsequent to quarter-end, Aramark adopted an Employee Stock Purchase Plan (ESPP) that encourages employee stock ownership more broadly across the organization. Under the plan, employees can contribute up to 10% of their eligible base pay toward the quarterly purchase of Aramark's common stock, subject to an annual maximum dollar amount and other terms of the plan. The ESPP is expected to commence April 1, 2021.

2021 OUTLOOK

The Company provides its expectations for organic revenue growth, Adjusted Operating Income and Free Cash Flow on a non-GAAP basis, and does not provide a reconciliation of such forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments that could be made for the impact of the change in fair value related to certain gasoline and diesel agreements, severance and other charges and the effect of currency translation. The fiscal 2021 outlook reflects management's current assumptions regarding the continued impact of COVID-19 on Aramark and its clients. The extent to which COVID-19 continues to impact business, operations, and financial results, including the duration and magnitude of such impact, will depend on numerous evolving factors that are difficult to accurately predict, including those discussed in the Risk Factors set forth in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For the balance of fiscal 2021, Aramark will continue to leverage its resilient and flexible operating model, while managing the business with a cost-disciplined, long-term mindset. The Company believes it is well-positioned to navigate the ever-changing environment with current performance expectations as follows:

Organic revenue improvement over the course of the fiscal year;

Updated Adjusted Operating Income (AOI) drop-through rate of 18%-22% in the second quarter as a result of improved operating efficiencies, while driving client reopenings and growth investments;

Free Cash Flow lifted to a range of neutral to $200 million generation for fiscal 2021, dependent on the pace of recovery and timing of underlying growth. The Company previously stated an expected range of $100 million use to $200 million generation. Comparatively, Free Cash Flow was a use of $188 million in fiscal 2020.

"Our priorities remain focused on continuing to execute on our growth strategies that leverage our flexible and proven platform, drive innovation to help our clients' success, emphasize cost-discipline and build on lessons learned," Zillmer added. "As we focus on our extraordinary future, we have aligned our people, values and performance to capitalize on the extensive opportunities ahead. Our belief in the Company's success has never been stronger."

ARAMARK AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended January 1, 2021 December 27, 2019 Revenue $ 2,743,789 $ 4,253,597 Costs and Expenses: Cost of services provided (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 2,535,627 3,768,113 Depreciation and amortization 138,574 147,936 Selling and general corporate expenses 90,055 83,255 2,764,256 3,999,304 Operating (loss) income (20,467 ) 254,293 Interest and Other Financing Costs, net 100,409 79,585 (Loss) Income Before Income Taxes (120,876 ) 174,708 (Benefit) Provision for Income Taxes (39,496 ) 28,825 Net (loss) income (81,380 ) 145,883 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (137 ) 122 Net (loss) income attributable to Aramark stockholders $ (81,243 ) $ 145,761 (Loss) Earnings per share attributable to Aramark stockholders: Basic $ (0.32 ) $ 0.59 Diluted $ (0.32 ) $ 0.57 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 253,668 248,731 Diluted 253,668 254,121

ARAMARK AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In Thousands) January 1, 2021 October 2, 2020 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,166,226 $ 2,509,188 Receivables 1,511,076 1,431,206 Inventories 427,195 436,473 Prepayments and other current assets 311,608 298,944 Total current assets 3,416,105 4,675,811 Property and Equipment, net 2,029,264 2,050,908 Goodwill 5,369,298 5,343,828 Other Intangible Assets 1,934,463 1,932,637 Operating Lease Right-of-use Assets 563,134 551,394 Other Assets 1,193,935 1,158,106 $ 14,506,199 $ 15,712,684 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Current maturities of long-term borrowings $ 98,328 $ 99,915 Current operating lease liabilities 72,255 71,810 Accounts payable 644,270 663,455 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,461,762 1,512,278 Total current liabilities 2,276,615 2,347,458 Long-Term Borrowings 8,111,140 9,178,508 Noncurrent Operating Lease Liabilities 332,928 341,667 Deferred Income Taxes and Other Noncurrent Liabilities 1,098,526 1,099,075 Commitments and Contingencies Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest 9,851 9,988 Total Stockholders' Equity 2,677,139 2,735,988 $ 14,506,199 $ 15,712,684

ARAMARK AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In Thousands) Three Months Ended January 1, 2021 December 27, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (81,380 ) $ 145,883 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 138,574 147,936 Deferred income taxes 2,227 29,432 Share-based compensation expense 18,312 14,116 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (171,476 ) (644,345 ) Payments made to clients on contracts (25,434 ) (10,006 ) Other operating activities 4,007 7,500 Net cash used in operating activities (115,170 ) (309,484 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Net purchases of property and equipment and other (65,062 ) (95,550 ) Acquisitions, divestitures and other investing activities (25,714 ) 8,199 Net cash used in investing activities (90,776 ) (87,351 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net proceeds/payments of long-term borrowings (802,075 ) 20,286 Net change in funding under the Receivables Facility (315,600 ) 450,000 Payments of dividends (27,911 ) (27,483 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 7,813 26,089 Other financing activities (10,390 ) (57,329 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,148,163 ) 411,563 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 11,147 3,247 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,342,962 ) 17,975 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,509,188 246,643 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,166,226 $ 264,618

ARAMARK AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME MARGIN (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended January 1, 2021 FSS United States FSS International Uniform Corporate Aramark and

Subsidiaries Revenue (as reported) $ 1,445,792 $ 694,459 $ 603,538 $ 2,743,789 Operating (Loss) Income (as reported) $ (14,781 ) $ (3,014 ) $ 32,094 $ (34,766 ) $ (20,467 ) Operating (Loss) Income Margin (as reported) (1.02 )% (0.43 )% 5.32 % (0.75 )% Revenue (as reported) $ 1,445,792 $ 694,459 $ 603,538 $ 2,743,789 Effect of Currency Translation (205 ) (20,736 ) (753 ) (21,694 ) Adjusted Revenue (Organic) $ 1,445,587 $ 673,723 $ 602,785 $ 2,722,095 Revenue Growth (as reported) (45.21 )% (26.61 )% (9.71 )% (35.49 )% Adjusted Revenue Growth (Organic) (45.22 )% (28.80 )% (9.82 )% (36.00 )% Operating (Loss) Income (as reported) $ (14,781 ) $ (3,014 ) $ 32,094 $ (34,766 ) $ (20,467 ) Amortization of Acquisition-Related Intangible Assets 21,388 1,796 6,442 — 29,626 Merger and Integration Related Charges — — 2,944 — 2,944 Gains, Losses and Settlements impacting comparability (18,098 ) — — (3,414 ) (21,512 ) Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income $ (11,491 ) $ (1,218 ) $ 41,480 $ (38,180 ) $ (9,409 ) Effect of Currency Translation (50 ) 377 (144 ) — 183 Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income (Constant Currency) $ (11,541 ) $ (841 ) $ 41,336 $ (38,180 ) $ (9,226 ) Operating (Loss) Income Growth (as reported) (107.95 )% (106.90 )% (39.80 )% (21.36 )% (108.05 )% Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income Growth (105.64 )% (102.67 )% (38.09 )% (24.54 )% (103.29 )% Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income Growth (Constant Currency) (105.66 )% (101.85 )% (38.30 )% (24.54 )% (103.23 )% Adjusted Operating (Loss) Income Margin (Constant Currency) (0.80 )% (0.12 )% 6.86 % (0.34 )% Three Months Ended December 27, 2019 FSS United States FSS International Uniform Corporate Aramark and

Subsidiaries Revenue (as reported) $ 2,638,960 $ 946,194 $ 668,443 $ 4,253,597 Operating Income (as reported) $ 185,954 $ 43,676 $ 53,310 $ (28,647 ) $ 254,293 Amortization of Acquisition-Related Intangible Assets 21,254 1,658 6,154 — 29,066 Merger and Integration Related Charges 2,364 229 7,471 — 10,064 Tax Reform Related Employee Reinvestments 1,436 — (13 ) — 1,423 Gains, Losses and Settlements impacting comparability (7,123 ) — 74 (2,009 ) (9,058 ) Adjusted Operating Income $ 203,885 $ 45,563 $ 66,996 $ (30,656 ) $ 285,788 Operating Income Margin (as reported) 7.05 % 4.62 % 7.98 % 5.98 % Adjusted Operating Income Margin 7.73 % 4.82 % 10.02 % 6.72 %

ARAMARK AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES ADJUSTED NET (LOSS) INCOME & ADJUSTED EPS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended January 1, 2021 December 27, 2019 Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Aramark Stockholders (as reported) $ (81,243 ) $ 145,761 Adjustment: Amortization of Acquisition-Related Intangible Assets 29,626 29,066 Merger and Integration Related Charges 2,944 10,064 Tax Reform Related Employee Reinvestments — 1,423 Gains, Losses and Settlements impacting comparability (21,512 ) (9,058 ) Effect of Tax Legislation on (Benefit) Provision for Income Taxes (6,051 ) — Tax Impact Related to Shareholder Transactions — (12,516 ) Tax Impact of Adjustments to Adjusted Net (Loss) Income (2,651 ) (8,024 ) Adjusted Net (Loss) Income $ (78,887 ) $ 156,716 Effect of Currency Translation, net of Tax (13 ) — Adjusted Net (Loss) Income (Constant Currency) $ (78,900 ) $ 156,716 (Loss) Earnings Per Share (as reported) Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Aramark Stockholders (as reported) $ (81,243 ) $ 145,761 Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 253,668 254,121 $ (0.32 ) $ 0.57 Adjusted (Loss) Earnings Per Share Adjusted Net (Loss) Income $ (78,887 ) $ 156,716 Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 253,668 254,121 $ (0.31 ) $ 0.62 Adjusted (Loss) Earnings Per Share (Constant Currency) Adjusted Net (Loss) Income (Constant Currency) $ (78,900 ) $ 156,716 Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 253,668 254,121 $ (0.31 ) $ 0.62

ARAMARK AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES NET DEBT TO COVENANT ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands) Twelve Months Ended January 1, 2021 December 27, 2019 Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Aramark Stockholders (as reported) $ (688,533 ) $ 343,628 Interest and Other Financing Costs, net 403,624 331,594 (Benefit) Provision for Income Taxes (254,605 ) 96,823 Depreciation and Amortization 585,833 589,788 Share-based compensation expense(1) 34,535 50,834 Unusual or non-recurring (gains) and losses(2) 198,600 1,000 Pro forma EBITDA for equity method investees(3) 8,925 7,172 Pro forma EBITDA for certain transactions(4) 3,700 19,092 Other(5) 539,265 208,449 Covenant Adjusted EBITDA $ 831,344 $ 1,648,380 Net Debt to Covenant Adjusted EBITDA Total Long-Term Borrowings $ 8,209,468 $ 7,170,701 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 1,166,226 264,618 Net Debt $ 7,043,242 $ 6,906,083 Covenant Adjusted EBITDA $ 831,344 $ 1,648,380 Net Debt/Covenant Adjusted EBITDA(6) 8.5 4.2 (1) Represents compensation expense related to the Company's issuances of share-based awards. (2) Represents the fiscal 2020 non-cash impairment charge related to goodwill and the fiscal 2019 impact from the divestiture of Healthcare Technologies. (3) Represents our estimated share of EBITDA primarily from our AIM Services Co., Ltd. equity method investment, not already reflected in our net (loss) income attributable to Aramark stockholders. EBITDA for this equity method investee is calculated in a manner consistent with Covenant Adjusted EBITDA but does not represent cash distributions received from this investee. (4) Represents the annualizing of net EBITDA from certain acquisitions made during the period. (5) "Other" for the twelve months ended January 1, 2021 and December 27, 2019, respectively, includes severance charges ($156.3 million and $3.3 million reversal), non-cash impairment charges related to various assets ($34.3 million and $14.8 million), adjustments to remove the impact attributable to the adoption of certain accounting standards that are made to the calculation in accordance with the Credit Agreement and indentures ($24.1 million and $24.5 million), expenses related to merger and integration related charges ($21.7 million and $37.5 million), the impact of hyperinflation in Argentina ($2.5 million and $4.9 million) and other miscellaneous expenses. "Other" for the twelve months ended January 1, 2021 also includes labor charges, incremental expenses and other expenses associated with closed or partially closed client locations resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, net of U.S. and non-U.S. governmental labor related credits ($244.0 million), non-cash charge related to operating lease right-of-use assets, property and equipment and other assets from disposal by abandonment of certain rental properties ($28.5 million), non-cash charges related to information technology assets ($26.1 million), charges related to a client contract dispute ($17.9 million), gain from the insurance proceeds received related to property damage from a tornado in Nashville ($16.3 million), a favorable non-cash settlement of a multiemployer pension plan obligation ($6.7 million) and non-cash charge for excess inventory ($5.0 million). "Other" for the twelve months ended December 27, 2019 also includes compensation expense for special recognition awards, employee training programs and retirement contributions funded by the benefits from U.S. tax reform ($76.3 million), charges related to certain legal settlements ($27.9 million), cash compensation charges associated with the retirement of the Company's former chief executive officer ($10.4 million), closing costs mainly related to customer contracts ($8.5 million), advisory fees related to shareholder matters ($7.7 million), the gain from the change in fair value related to certain gasoline and diesel agreements ($7.5 million) and settlement charges related to exiting a joint venture arrangement ($4.5 million). (6) On April 22, 2020, the Company entered into Amendment No. 9 to the Credit Agreement. Amendment No. 9 provides for a covenant waiver period which suspends the Consolidated Secured Debt Ratio debt covenant required under the credit agreement for four fiscal quarters, commencing with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and ending after the third quarter of fiscal 2021, subject to certain conditions.

ARAMARK AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES FREE CASH FLOW (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended January 1, 2021 December 27, 2019 Change October 2, 2020 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (115,170 ) $ (309,484 ) $ 194,314 $ 176,682 Net purchases of property and equipment and other (65,062 ) (95,550 ) 30,488 (364,434 ) Free Cash Flow $ (180,232 ) $ (405,034 ) $ 224,802 $ (187,752 )

ARAMARK AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED REVENUE (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 26, 2020 FSS United States FSS International Uniform Corporate Aramark and

Subsidiaries Revenue (as reported) $ 1,067,580 $ 517,171 $ 567,502 $ 2,152,253 Effect of Currency Translation 534 40,188 1,377 42,099 Adjusted Revenue (Organic) $ 1,068,114 $ 557,359 $ 568,879 $ 2,194,352 Revenue Growth (as reported) (55.77 )% (45.55 )% (12.34 )% (46.34 )% Adjusted Revenue Growth (Organic) (55.74 )% (41.32 )% (12.13 )% (45.29 )% Three Months Ended June 28, 2019 FSS United States FSS International Uniform Corporate Aramark and

Subsidiaries Revenue (as reported) $ 2,413,503 $ 949,862 $ 647,396 $ 4,010,761

ARAMARK AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES ADJUSTED CONSOLIDATED REVENUE (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended October 2, 2020 FSS United States FSS International Uniform Corporate Aramark and

Subsidiaries Revenue (as reported) $ 1,429,031 $ 629,021 $ 634,098 $ 2,692,150 Effect of Currency Translation 185 4,785 454 5,424 Estimated Impact of 53rd Week (116,461 ) (15,858 ) (44,740 ) (177,059 ) Adjusted Revenue (Organic) $ 1,312,755 $ 617,948 $ 589,812 $ 2,520,515 Revenue Growth (as reported) (40.65 )% (29.94 )% (1.78 )% (31.87 )% Adjusted Revenue Growth (Organic) (45.48 )% (31.18 )% (8.64 )% (36.21 )% Three Months Ended September 27, 2019 FSS United States FSS International Uniform Corporate Aramark and

Subsidiaries Revenue (as reported) $ 2,407,750 $ 897,894 $ 645,600 $ 3,951,244

