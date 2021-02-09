 

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for KVD900 Phase 2 Demonstrating Statistically and Clinically Significant Responses Across All Endpoints as an Oral On-Demand Treatment for HAE Attacks

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 12:30  |  33   |   |   

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors, today announced positive topline data from a Phase 2 clinical trial demonstrating statistically and clinically significant efficacy of KVD900 as an oral on-demand treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

“We are very excited to share this positive data which shows that KVD900 is the first oral therapy to achieve clinical efficacy results comparable to current injectable therapies, while also demonstrating a promising safety and tolerability profile. The rapid onset of symptom relief and significant reduction in the use of rescue medication show that patients can confidently take KVD900 at the earliest signs of an attack and avoid the burden and discomfort of injections,” said Andrew Crockett, Chief Executive Officer of KalVista. “We look forward to working with regulatory agencies to bring the many advantages of KVD900 to patients as quickly as possible. In parallel, we remain committed to advancing our oral HAE franchise, with submission of an IND this quarter for KVD824 as a prophylactic treatment and ongoing preclinical work on our oral Factor XIIa program.”

The KVD900 Phase 2 was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, crossover clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of KVD900 as an on-demand treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks. The trial completed 53 adult HAE patients from 25 clinical sites in the United States and Europe. The trial included type 1 and type 2 HAE patients who had three attacks in 90 days prior to enrollment. During the first part of the two-part trial, patients received a single, open label 600 mg dose of KVD900 to evaluate pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties. All patients then entered part two of the trial, which was a double-blind investigation to assess the efficacy of KVD900 compared to placebo in a two‑attack, crossover design. During part two of the trial, patients took a single dose of 600 mg of KVD900 or placebo within one hour of the start of the first attack. The second attack was dosed with the alternative crossover treatment. Patients were able to use their conventional rescue treatment, as required.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for KVD900 Phase 2 Demonstrating Statistically and Clinically Significant Responses Across All Endpoints as an Oral On-Demand Treatment for HAE Attacks KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors, today announced positive topline data from a Phase 2 clinical …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
Technip Energies and Chiyoda Awarded a Major LNG Contract for the North Field East Project in Qatar
Glu Mobile Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Glu Mobile Inc. Is Fair to ...
Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean ...
Illumina Accelerator Invests in Nine Genomics Startups for Second Global Cycle
Electronic Arts to Acquire Glu Mobile, Creating a New Global Leader in the Largest and Fastest ...
ExOne Announces Strategic Partnership, Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and 2021 ...
Orange Business Services to Design and Build Cloud-based ICT Infrastructure for Egypt’s Newest ...
Glu Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
TYME Announces Closing of $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Kopin Corporation and HMDmd Enter Development Agreement with Major US Medical Technology Company to ...
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update