 

Magellan Healthcare Presents Clinical Model for Serving the Behavioral Health Needs of High-Risk Children and Adolescents

Magellan Healthcare, the behavioral and specialty healthcare segment of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN), published its updated clinical monograph, Understanding and Meeting the Needs of Children and Adolescents at High Risk: Foundations of a Model, incorporating the most current research on the prevention of and treatment approaches for problematic behaviors and various types of behavioral health challenges in children and adolescents.

The monograph highlights the evidence-based research that underpins Magellan’s model of care for serving children, youth and their families, and serves as a resource for providers, youth, families, policymakers and other advocates, and community stakeholders.

Focusing on holistic treatment, Magellan’s model of care is comprehensive and adaptable to complex circumstances. This approach keeps youth and their families central to the decision-making process and addresses individuals’ needs, strengths, preferences and culture.

“Our goal is to prevent and treat problematic behaviors and varying levels of mental illness, as well as to promote positive mental health, in young people,” said Louis Parrott, M.D., Ph.D., Magellan Healthcare, vice president, medical director and the monograph’s lead author. “This model transcends methods that consider youth in terms of segments, systems or services and centers on the development and preservation of the positive human condition.”

Magellan’s monograph incorporates the most current research on topics such as:

  • Youth suicide and impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Childhood trauma and trauma-informed care
  • Disruptive, impulse control and conduct disorders
  • Children with parents who have mental health and/or substance use disorders
  • Youth drug use trends
  • Monitoring clinical, social and adaptive outcomes
  • Family-driven, youth-guided components of care
  • Screening and assessment tools for primary care

“At Magellan, we provide innovative programs that help young people successfully make the transition to adulthood,” said Matthew Miller, senior vice president, behavioral health, Magellan Healthcare. “We are pleased to offer this compendium of clinical research to provide insights and transparency into the foundations of our model of care for serving children and youth.”

For a deep dive on the complete monograph, visit: MagellanHealthcare.com/monographs.

About Magellan Healthcare: Magellan Healthcare, Inc., the healthcare business unit of Magellan Health, Inc., offers solutions for complex conditions in the areas of behavioral health and medical specialty treatment. Magellan Healthcare serves commercial health plans, employers, state and local governments, and the Federal government, including the Department of Defense. For more information, visit MagellanHealthcare.com.

About Magellan Health: Magellan Health, Inc. is a leader in managing the fastest growing, most complex areas of health, including special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Magellan supports innovative ways of accessing better health through technology, while remaining focused on the critical personal relationships that are necessary to achieve a healthy, vibrant life. Magellan's customers include health plans and other managed care organizations, employers, labor unions, various military and governmental agencies and third-party administrators. For more information, visit MagellanHealth.com.

Magellan Healthcare Presents Clinical Model for Serving the Behavioral Health Needs of High-Risk Children and Adolescents Magellan Healthcare, the behavioral and specialty healthcare segment of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN), published its updated clinical monograph, Understanding and Meeting the Needs of Children and Adolescents at High Risk: Foundations of a …

