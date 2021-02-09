BGSF, Inc. Acquires Momentum Solutionz, a Nationally Recognized Provider of Information Technology Consulting and Managed Services

Momentum Solutionz is the 12th acquisition made by BGSF since 2009 as part of its growth strategy to enhance and expand its portfolio of service offerings and capabilities. The acquisition of this leading consulting and managed IT solutions provider not only broadens BGSF’s IT solutions offerings across its installed client partner base but also creates a niche growth opportunity for high-level consultant placements.

BGSF, Inc. ( NYSE: BGSF ), a growing national provider of workforce solutions, today announced it completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Momentum Solutionz, LLC. The purchase price consists of $3.78 million paid at closing and up to $2.22 million in earnout based on achieving certain agreed upon performance targets in the first two years after closing, subject to customary purchase price adjustments. Momentum Solutionz reported unaudited revenues of approximately $3 million in fiscal year 2020.

Momentum Solutionz delivers successful IT solutions to clients by providing innovative and flexible approaches that yield top-level performance and unrealized value. The company leverages an industry leading ticketing system in order to increase the efficiency, speed, routing and resolution of tasks and projects. Momentum is a recognized innovator that provides tailored IT solutions to meet the needs of complex business processes, including:

Beth A. Garvey, President and CEO of BGSF, said, “We are excited to welcome the Momentum Solutionz group and service suite as part of our team. We have partnered with their leadership and integrated teams for many years selling solutions through EdgeRock Technology Partners. They focus on a very high-end market, and the ability to use their tool across all of our technologies is a huge opportunity with a higher margin profile for us. Additionally, like EdgeRock, Momentum Solutionz brings multi-year customer contracts with a recurring revenue model.”

Jeff Servidio and Lorne Kaufman, Managing Partners of Momentum Solutionz, added, “We are humbled and thrilled to become part of the BGSF family. We believe the synergies and momentum we have created with EdgeRock over the last few years will continue into the future as we are able to expand our managed services and project-based services to the BGSF family. These services will allow BGSF to grow their diversification of services while complementing the company’s strengths. We believe we are well positioned with the reputation and vision of BGSF, coupled with our process and experience, to create growth opportunities both in the short term, and for years to come.”