Cleveland-Cliffs Announces Proposed Offering of $1,000,000,000 Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Notes

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to (i) redeem all of its outstanding 4.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 and 6.375% Senior Guaranteed Notes due 2025 and certain notes issued by Cleveland-Cliffs Steel Corporation (f/k/a AK Steel Corporation), including its 7.625% Senior Notes due 2021, 7.50% Senior Notes due 2023 and 6.375% Senior Notes due 2025 and (ii) reduce borrowings under the Company’s existing asset-based revolving credit facility. This news release does not constitute a notice of redemption with respect to any of the notes listed herein.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced today that it intends to offer to sell, subject to market and other conditions, senior unsecured guaranteed notes to be issued by the Company in separate series of notes due 2029 and 2031 (together, the “Notes”) in an offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”). The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Company’s material direct and indirect wholly-owned domestic subsidiaries, other than certain excluded subsidiaries.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Notes and related guarantees are being offered only to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on the exemption from registration set forth in Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in reliance on the exemption from registration set forth in Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and the related guarantees have not been registered under the Securities Act, or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from the Securities Act and applicable state securities or blue sky laws and foreign securities laws.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, we are also the largest supplier of iron ore pellets in North America. In 2020, we acquired two major steelmakers, AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA, vertically integrating our legacy iron ore business with quality-focused steel production and emphasis on the automotive end market. Our fully integrated portfolio includes custom-made pellets and direct reduced iron; flat-rolled carbon steel, stainless, electrical, plate, tin and long steel products; as well as carbon and stainless steel tubing, hot and cold stamping and tooling. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, we employ approximately 25,000 people across our mining, steel and downstream manufacturing operations in the United States and Canada.