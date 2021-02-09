Check Point CloudGuard Secures Hybrid Clouds and Delivers 169% ROI to Customers, as Confirmed in Independent Total Economic Impact Study
Independent study shows how Check Point advanced threat prevention and cloud network security enable customers to accelerate their cloud deployments while reducing management costs and boosting productivity for developers, with payback on investment in less than three months
SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, has today announced the results of an independent commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting which analyzes the Total Economic Impact (TEI) and benefits that enterprises deploying Check Point’s CloudGuard Cloud Network Security solution can realize. The study found that CloudGuard repaid its initial investment in under 3 months, with a 169% ROI over 3 years through higher staff productivity, reduced breach costs, time savings for developers, and reduced compliance and audit costs.
To understand the business benefits and cost savings possible with CloudGuard, Forrester interviewed a CloudGuard user, a large US-based healthcare company with annual revenues over $10 billion. The company chose CloudGuard to protect its hybrid cloud deployments because it was concerned the native services available from its cloud providers are insufficient to secure the protected health information (PHI) which the organization stores and processes.
The study found that in addition to CloudGuard delivering agile, seamless security across the customer’s hybrid cloud assets, the cost savings and benefits compared to cloud providers’ security tools included:
- Increased hybrid cloud security: The study states that the frequency and costs associated with cloud data breaches are lower with CloudGuard than with native security provided by cloud vendors. “The [customer] is confident that Check Point Security meets the company’s needs, now and into the future.”
- Rapid payback and ongoing ROI: CloudGuard repaid its initial investment in under 3 months, with a 169% ROI over 3 years and a net present value of $1.25M. Quantified benefits were higher staff productivity, reduced breach costs, time savings for developers, and reduced compliance and audit costs.
- Simplified security management: CloudGuard gives single-console visibility and control across the organization’s multi-cloud environments. This enables creation of a consistent centralized security policy, eliminating duplication errors, reducing maintenance work and training needs.
- Flexible protection for workloads across multiple clouds: The organization can automatically secure workloads, with auto-provisioning, auto-scaling and automated policy updates. CloudGuard gives continuous visibility, analysis and control of the customer’s cloud security posture from CI/CD to production.
-
Real-time security compliance: A key concern for the customer was compliance with regulatory mandates such as HIPAA. CloudGuard provides real-time compliance monitoring,
improving quality and automating report production, which dramatically reduces auditing work.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare