Check Point CloudGuard Secures Hybrid Clouds and Delivers 169% ROI to Customers, as Confirmed in Independent Total Economic Impact Study

Independent study shows how Check Point advanced threat prevention and cloud network security enable customers to accelerate their cloud deployments while reducing management costs and boosting productivity for developers, with payback on investment in less than three months

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, has today announced the results of an independent commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting which analyzes the Total Economic Impact (TEI) and benefits that enterprises deploying Check Point’s CloudGuard Cloud Network Security solution can realize. The study found that CloudGuard repaid its initial investment in under 3 months, with a 169% ROI over 3 years through higher staff productivity, reduced breach costs, time savings for developers, and reduced compliance and audit costs.