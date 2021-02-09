 

Harfang reports gold-rich soil samples and commenced drilling at Serpent (James Bay, Québec)

MONTREAL, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harfang Exploration Inc. (“Harfang”) (TSX-V: HAR) is pleased to announce new results from soil and infill till surveys completed on its 100% owned Serpent Property (“Property”) in James Bay (Québec) (Fig. 1). These highly encouraging results further reinforce gold potential in the bedrock in the vicinity of the previously disclosed gold-in-till anomaly. An Induced Polarization (“IP”) geophysical survey and a drill campaign are underway.

Highlights

Soil survey defines priority targets (Fig. 2):

  • 35 samples (among 560 fine fraction, B-horizon samples) returned over 50 ppb Au and 17 returned more than 100 ppb Au. One soil sample graded up to 1.54 g/t Au in the vicinity of the interpreted Stu structure;
  • Soil anomalies are distributed in 7 clusters (A to G) scattered over a 2.5 km by 1 km area along major structural corridors and at their intersections;
  • With the exception of clusters E and F, all other clusters are coupled with gold-rich till samples.

Infill till survey strengthens the existing gold-in-till anomaly (Figs. 3 and 4):

  • 19 out of 23 infill tills collected during fall contained above 20 gold grains, mainly in clusters A and B;
  • 5 till samples contained over 100 gold grains (140, 145, 162, 258, 294);
  • 37 Heavy Mineral Concentrates (“HMC”) from till samples graded above 1 g/t Au (among 82 new results), including 2 samples above 30 g/t Au;
  • Tourmaline and abundant scheelite grains are locally found inside the gold-in-till anomaly; tourmaline and scheelite are indicator minerals for orogenic gold deposits among others.

IP Survey

A 69 line-kilometer IP survey covering the gold-in-till anomaly area with lines spaced 100 m apart has begun in early January. The main objective of this survey, located over multiple gold occurrences in bedrock and gold-rich soils, is to identify geophysical targets and some of them will be drilled-tested this winter.

Drilling Campaign

The maiden diamond drill program on the Serpent Project started on February 1. Harfang will execute a 4,000 m program designed to test selected areas underneath gold-rich tills, soils and surface showings mainly associated with geophysical anomalies detected by the IP survey and structural corridors such as the Stu structure and the associated shear zones. Our strategy for this first phase of drilling is to aim at specific targets under clusters A to G and to drill along a fence across the Stu structure according to our conceptual geological model.

