 

Sales of Conventional Fruit Puree to Outweigh Organic Type by More than 9 to 1 through 2030

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fruit puree is known for its versatility in the food & beverage industry. It can be widely used as an ingredient in different segments foods and beverages, such as infant food, dairy and desserts, bakery fillings, daily foods, beverages, fruit meals for children, flavors for the food industry, and many more. Consumers are shifting toward the consumption of fruit beverages over synthetic drinks, which is expected to drive demand for fruit puree over the years to come.

Fruit puree is also widely used in the production of mousses and cheesecakes. It can be added in jams and syrups to develop a particular flavor, and can be mixed with juices and drinks to create a unique blend. Though demand for the organic type is growing, conventional fruit puree still rules as far as usage is concerned. Manufacturers are turning to fruit puree as a multifunctional ingredient delivering benefits such as flavor extension and nutritional properties, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the fruit puree market, at a significant value CAGR of around 6% through 2030.  

Key Takeaways from Fruit Puree Market Study

  • The beverage industry holds the highest volume share of 29% for the year 2020, owing to increasing use of fruit puree as an additive for enhancing the flavor and nutritive content of beverage products.
  • The organic segment of fruit puree is expected to exhibit significant value CAGR, owing to increasing demand for minimally processed, clean label, and chemical- and pesticide-free food and beverage products.
  • Apple puree holds a significant market share of around one-fourth in fruit puree production, owing to high popularity and wide availability of apple puree products across the world.
  • The infant food segment is expected to exhibit a high value CAGR of 7% over the forecast period, attributable to growing usage of fruit puree in making infant food products, as it is the most light-weighted, digestive, and healthy ingredient for this purpose.
  • Europe holds a leading share of around one-fourth of this industry, with France, Germany, and the U.K. contributing the most to this regional market.
  • China accounts for almost 15% of the world's fruit puree consumption.

