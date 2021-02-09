 

Rockwell Automation to Present at Barclays Industrial Select Conference

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) Chairman and CEO, Blake Moret, will present at Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

The fireside chat will be webcast beginning at approximately 7:50 a.m. Central Time and will be available on the Rockwell Automation Investor Relations website at www.rockwellautomation.com/en-us/investors.html.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,500 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.



