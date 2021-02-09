You Deserve a Perk Every Day

 

Picture this – a world where loyalty is reealllllyyyyyy rewarded. Where your reward isn’t limited to a handful of items on the menu. Or, where you even get rewarded for delivery orders. Or, you get a free perk every day when you order from Burger King. We’re working on a little something to make all of that possible this year and have begun testing with guests in Los Angeles, Long Island, Miami, New Jersey and New York City.

“It feels like we’ve just accepted what brands have told us is possible with loyalty programs over the years, so as we started working on Royal Perks, it was easy, let’s do what the others don’t,” said Ellie Doty, chief marketing officer of Burger King, North America. “To make sure we get it right, we’re testing, learning and solving this year.”

Now, none of this should be a surprise. For years, we’ve been hard at work evolving the digital guest experience. From personalized offers to app features around mobile order, payment and timed order release to a first-party delivery platform to testing ghost kitchens and partnering with folks to make it easier than ever to get BK favorites.

Royal Perks is just one more step on our digital journey that makes every $1 count with the ability to earn 10 crowns for every $1 spent*.

By the end of the year, here’s what to expect from Royal Perks that you just won’t get other places:

  • Have it your way with access to your favorites: you will be able to use crowns to get free items from across the entire menu, unlike other places where it’s limited to only a handful of items
  • Live it up with free daily perks: order BK daily and you will have the option to upsize one drink, fries, or hash browns for free per order, per day
  • Earn crowns on your delivery orders: the world has surely changed so when you order delivery from BK.com or the BK app, you still earn crowns
  • Celebrate your b-day as the royalty you are: earn double crowns for your entire birthday month, not just one day

If you’re in Los Angeles, Long Island, Miami, New Jersey and New York City, be among the first to try out our loyalty program, get bonus crowns automatically loaded to your account when you sign up and enjoy the first phase of the program, which includes some of the features mentioned above. Throughout the year, we plan to expand availability to all markets and add even more innovative features like third-party rewards and more.

*Available starting Feb. 9, 2021 on the BK App and BK.com at participating Burger King restaurants in Miami, Los Angeles, New York City, Long Island, and New Jersey. Earn 10 Crowns for every $1 spent (after discounts, excl. taxes and fees). Crowns expire 6 months after last eligible transaction. Bonus Crowns sign-up offer available for a limited time only and may vary. BK App or bk.com registration required. Terms apply. See bk.com/terms-conditions-rewards and bk.com/bkrewards for full details.

About BURGER KING:

Founded in 1954, the Burger King brand is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world. The original Home of The Whopper, the Burger King system operates more than 18,800 locations in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. Almost 100 percent of Burger King restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King brand, please visit the Burger King brand website at www.bk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



