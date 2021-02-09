LCI Industries Reports Fourth Quarter Results

“2020 proved to be a historic year for LCI Industries in many respects, starting with our response to the COVID-19 pandemic and related shutdowns, and culminating with record annual net sales of $2.8 billion. This could not have been possible without the tremendous efforts of our team. They successfully navigated an unprecedented economic environment to capture incredible industry demand, while also working to mitigate supply chain and labor constraints that have impacted the wider RV and marine space. Our team marched right into the storm, led by an experienced leadership team, which has proven time and again that they can pivot quickly – even in times of global crisis – to position LCI Industries to emerge stronger and ready for growth. This outperformance is a testament to the strong, cohesive culture which we continue to foster throughout our Company, and I am thankful for each and every one of our teammates across the globe,” commented Jason Lippert, LCI Industries’ President and Chief Executive Officer.

LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc. ("LCI"), supplies a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") in the recreation and transportation product markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries, today reported fourth quarter and full year 2020 results.

“Furthermore, our focus on operational excellence and commitment to innovation enabled strong organic growth during the year, and importantly, we continued to execute on our diversification strategy, expanding further into the marine and adjacent industries through the acquisitions of Challenger Door and Veada Industries to further establish LCI Industries as an industry leader,” continued Lippert. “We believe that retail tailwinds, which supported our growth in 2020, will remain elevated well into 2021 and beyond. Strong demand for recreational products continues, bolstered by expanded accessibility from popular services like peer-to-peer rentals and remote work and school, along with the significant reduction in air travel, all of which draw more consumers into the outdoor lifestyle. I would like to again thank all of our team for their hard work as we look to maintain this momentum, accelerate growth and deliver value to our customers, shareholders, team members, and communities in the new year.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Consolidated net sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $783.0 million, an increase of 39 percent from 2019 fourth quarter net sales of $564.0 million. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $48.7 million, or $1.92 per diluted share, compared to net income of $28.8 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $88.1 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $57.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Additional information regarding adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, are provided in the "Supplementary Information - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" section below.

The increase in year-over-year net sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by record RV retail demand, in addition to the impact of acquisitions and organic growth across the Company's aftermarket segment and international markets. Net sales from acquisitions completed in 2019 and 2020 contributed approximately $73 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Company's average product content per travel trailer and fifth-wheel RV, adjusted to remove Furrion sales from prior periods, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, increased $44 to $3,390, compared to $3,346 for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. The content increase in towables was a result of organic growth, including new product introductions.

Full Year 2020 Results

Consolidated net sales for the full year 2020 were $2.8 billion, an increase of 18 percent from full year 2019 net sales of $2.4 billion. Net income for the full year 2020 was $158.4 million, or $6.27 per diluted share, compared to net income of $146.5 million, or $5.84 per diluted share, for the full year 2019. Adjusted net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $164.0 million, or $6.49 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $328.2 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $275.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. Additional information regarding adjusted net income, adjusted diluted net income per common share, and adjusted EBITDA, as well as reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, are provided in the "Supplementary Information - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" section below.

The increase in year-over-year net sales for the full year 2020 was primarily driven by the impact of acquisitions, organic growth in the Company's aftermarket segment, and record RV retail demand following COVID-19 shutdowns in the first half of the year. Net sales from acquisitions completed in 2019 and 2020 contributed approximately $375 million in 2020.

January 2021 Results

January 2021 consolidated net sales were approximately $309 million, up 38 percent from January 2020, as the significant increase in RV production continued into the new year to meet elevated RV retail demand. While the supply chain continues to have challenges, major issues were addressed through the course of 2020 and we are encouraged by the fact that we saw OEMs reduce downtime due to supply chain related issues in January.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate was 24.4 percent and 20.0 percent for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2020, respectively, compared to 23.5 percent and 18.5 percent for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2019, respectively. The effective tax rate was favorably impacted during the fourth quarter of 2020 due to discrete adjustments, which resulted in an increase to diluted earnings per share of $0.15.

Balance Sheet and Other Items

At December 31, 2020, the Company's cash and cash equivalents balance was $51.8 million, up from $35.4 million at December 31, 2019. The Company generated net cash flows from operations of $231.4 million and used $182.1 million for acquisitions, $70.4 million for dividend payments to shareholders, and $57.3 million for capital expenditures in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The Company's outstanding long-term indebtedness, including current maturities, was $738.2 million at December 31, 2020, and the Company remained in compliance with its debt covenants. The Company believes that its current liquidity is adequate to meet operating needs for the foreseeable future.

Conference Call & Webcast

LCI will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, which may be accessed by dialing (877) 668-4883 for participants in the U.S./Canada or (825) 312-2360 for participants outside the U.S./Canada using the required conference ID 5185385. Due to the high volume of companies reporting earnings at this time, please be prepared for hold times of up to 15 minutes when dialing in to the call. In addition, an online, real-time webcast, as well as a supplemental earnings presentation, can be accessed on the Company's website, www.investors.lci1.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks by dialing (800) 585-8367 for participants in the U.S./Canada or (416) 621-4642 for participants outside the U.S./Canada and referencing access code 5185385. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website immediately following the conclusion of the call.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, LCI, supplies, domestically and internationally, a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading OEMs in the recreation and transportation product markets, consisting primarily of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; trucks; boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. The Company also supplies engineered components to the related aftermarkets of these industries, primarily by selling to retail dealers, wholesale distributors, and service centers. LCI's products include steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories. Additional information about LCI and its products can be found at www.lci1.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" with respect to our financial condition, results of operations, business strategies, operating efficiencies or synergies, competitive position, growth opportunities, acquisitions, plans and objectives of management, markets for the Company's common stock, the impact of legal proceedings, and other matters. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" for the purpose of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those relating to our future business prospects, net sales, expenses and income (loss), capital expenditures, tax rate, cash flow, financial condition, liquidity, retail and wholesale demand, integration of acquisitions, R&D investments, and industry trends, whenever they occur in this press release are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the Company's senior management at the time such statements were made. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, in addition to other matters described in this press release, the impacts of COVID-19, or other future pandemics, on the global economy and on the Company's customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows, pricing pressures due to domestic and foreign competition, costs and availability of, and tariffs on, raw materials (particularly steel and aluminum) and other components, seasonality and cyclicality in the industries to which we sell our products, availability of credit for financing the retail and wholesale purchase of products for which we sell our components, inventory levels of retail dealers and manufacturers, availability of transportation for products for which we sell our components, the financial condition of our customers, the financial condition of retail dealers of products for which we sell our components, retention and concentration of significant customers, the costs, pace of and successful integration of acquisitions and other growth initiatives, availability and costs of production facilities and labor, team member benefits, team member retention, realization and impact of expansion plans, efficiency improvements and cost reductions, the disruption of business resulting from natural disasters or other unforeseen events, the successful entry into new markets, the costs of compliance with environmental laws, laws of foreign jurisdictions in which we operate, other operational and financial risks related to conducting business internationally, and increased governmental regulation and oversight, information technology performance and security, the ability to protect intellectual property, warranty and product liability claims or product recalls, interest rates, oil and gasoline prices and availability, the impact of international, national and regional economic conditions and consumer confidence on the retail sale of products for which we sell our components, and other risks and uncertainties discussed more fully under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

LCI INDUSTRIES OPERATING RESULTS (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Net sales $ 783,002 $ 564,021 $ 2,796,166 $ 2,371,482 Cost of sales 585,698 441,539 2,090,076 1,832,280 Gross profit 197,304 122,482 706,090 539,202 Selling, general and administrative expenses 133,851 84,837 483,156 338,992 Operating profit 63,453 37,645 222,934 200,210 Interest expense, net 2,610 2,290 13,453 8,796 Income before income taxes 60,843 35,355 209,481 191,414 Provision for income taxes 12,150 6,548 51,041 44,905 Net income $ 48,693 $ 28,807 $ 158,440 $ 146,509 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.93 $ 1.15 $ 6.30 $ 5.86 Diluted $ 1.92 $ 1.14 $ 6.27 $ 5.84 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 25,166 25,042 25,134 24,998 Diluted 25,363 25,213 25,255 25,093 Depreciation and amortization $ 24,614 $ 19,476 $ 97,980 $ 75,358 Capital expenditures $ 28,683 $ 10,435 $ 57,346 $ 58,202

LCI INDUSTRIES SEGMENT RESULTS (unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands) Net sales: OEM Segment: RV OEMs: Travel trailers and fifth-wheels $ 384,891 $ 302,740 $ 1,321,567 $ 1,276,718 Motorhomes 50,855 34,456 158,096 155,623 Adjacent Industries OEMs 189,942 158,007 688,248 659,560 Total OEM Segment net sales 625,688 495,203 2,167,911 2,091,901 Aftermarket Segment: Total Aftermarket Segment net sales 157,314 68,818 628,255 279,581 Total net sales $ 783,002 $ 564,021 $ 2,796,166 $ 2,371,482 Operating profit: OEM Segment $ 45,607 $ 33,856 $ 156,092 $ 165,290 Aftermarket Segment (1) 17,846 3,789 66,842 34,920 Total operating profit $ 63,453 $ 37,645 $ 222,934 $ 200,210 Depreciation and amortization: OEM Segment depreciation $ 12,303 $ 11,601 $ 47,763 $ 46,020 Aftermarket Segment depreciation 2,902 1,673 12,344 5,580 Total depreciation $ 15,205 $ 13,274 $ 60,107 $ 51,600 OEM Segment amortization $ 6,654 $ 5,164 $ 26,325 $ 20,787 Aftermarket Segment amortization 2,755 1,038 11,548 2,971 Total amortization $ 9,409 $ 6,202 $ 37,873 $ 23,758 (1)Full year 2020 results include a non-cash charge for inventory fair value step-up of $7.3 million incurred in the first nine months of 2020 related to CURT purchase accounting.

LCI INDUSTRIES BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 (In thousands) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,821 $ 35,359 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $5,642 and $3,144 at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 268,625 199,976 Inventories, net 493,899 393,607 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 55,456 41,849 Total current assets 869,801 670,791 Fixed assets, net 387,218 366,309 Goodwill 454,728 351,114 Other intangible assets, net 420,885 341,426 Operating lease right-of-use assets 104,179 98,774 Other assets 61,220 34,181 Total assets $ 2,298,031 $ 1,862,595 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term indebtedness $ 17,831 $ 17,883 Accounts payable, trade 184,931 99,262 Current portion of operating lease obligations 25,432 21,693 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 188,200 132,420 Total current liabilities 416,394 271,258 Long-term indebtedness 720,418 612,906 Operating lease obligations 82,707 79,848 Deferred taxes 53,833 35,740 Other long-term liabilities 116,353 62,171 Total liabilities 1,389,705 1,061,923 Total stockholders’ equity 908,326 800,672 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,298,031 $ 1,862,595

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 (In thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 158,440 $ 146,509 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 97,980 75,358 Stock-based compensation expense 18,502 16,077 Deferred taxes (1,504 ) 3,416 Other non-cash items 2,229 (1,553 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions of businesses: Accounts receivable, net (45,028 ) (25,452 ) Inventories, net (86,898 ) 57,790 Prepaid expenses and other assets (29,158 ) 6,882 Accounts payable, trade 67,679 (12,189 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 49,158 2,687 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 231,400 269,525 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (57,346 ) (58,202 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (182,130 ) (447,764 ) Other investing activities 7,175 2,132 Net cash flows used in investing activities (232,301 ) (503,834 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Vesting of stock-based awards, net of shares tendered for payment of taxes (4,853 ) (8,084 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 543,991 655,387 Repayments under revolving credit facility (430,390 ) (628,891 ) Proceeds from term loan borrowings — 300,000 Repayments under term loan and other borrowings (22,444 ) — Payment of dividends (70,401 ) (63,813 ) Payment of contingent consideration related to acquisitions (1,633 ) (10 ) Other financing activities (222 ) 382 Net cash flows provided by financing activities 14,048 254,971 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 3,315 (231 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 16,462 20,431 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 35,359 14,928 Cash and cash equivalents cash at end of period $ 51,821 $ 35,359

LCI INDUSTRIES SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Industry Data(1) (in thousands of units): Industry Wholesale Production: Travel trailer and fifth-wheel RVs 115.2 83.3 380.0 349.7 Motorhome RVs 12.4 10.3 40.7 46.6 Industry Retail Sales: Travel trailer and fifth-wheel RVs 82.8 (2) 63.6 445.3 (2) 397.8 Impact on dealer inventories 32.4 (2) 19.7 (65.3 ) (2) (48.1 ) Motorhome RVs 8.6 (2) 8.4 43.3 (2) 46.0 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 LCI Content Per Industry Unit Produced: (3) Travel trailer and fifth-wheel RV $ 3,390 $ 3,346 Motorhome RV $ 2,479 $ 2,287 December 31, 2020 2019 Balance Sheet Data (debt availability in millions): Remaining availability under the debt facilities (4) $ 352.2 $ 481.8 Days sales in accounts receivable, based on last twelve months 31.6 25.7 Inventory turns, based on last twelve months 5.7 5.7 2021 Estimated Full Year Data: Capital expenditures $ 130 - $ 150 million Depreciation and amortization $ 110 - $ 120 million Stock-based compensation expense $ 20 - $ 30 million Annual tax rate 24% - 26% (1) Industry wholesale production data for travel trailer and fifth-wheel RVs and motorhome RVs provided by the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association. Industry retail sales data provided by Statistical Surveys, Inc. (2) December 2020 retail sales data for RVs has not been published yet, therefore 2020 retail data for RVs includes an estimate for December 2020 retail units. Retail sales data will likely be revised upwards in future months as various states report. (3) The content figures presented were adjusted to remove Furrion sales from prior periods, as the Furrion distribution and supply agreement was terminated effective December 31, 2019. (4) Remaining availability under the debt facilities is subject to covenant restrictions and, in the case of $150 million of such availability, the lender's discretion.

LCI INDUSTRIES SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (unaudited) The following table reconciles net income to adjusted net income and diluted net income per common share to adjusted diluted net income per common share. Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Net income $ 48,693 $ 28,807 $ 158,440 $ 146,509 Non-cash charge for inventory fair value step-up — — 7,286 — Income tax impact of inventory fair value step-up — — (1,772 ) — Adjusted net income $ 48,693 $ 28,807 $ 163,954 $ 146,509 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.92 $ 1.14 $ 6.27 $ 5.84 Non-cash charge for inventory fair value step-up — — 0.29 — Income tax impact of inventory fair value step-up — — (0.07 ) — Adjusted diluted net income per common share $ 1.92 $ 1.14 $ 6.49 $ 5.84

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (In thousands) Net income $ 48,693 $ 28,807 $ 158,440 $ 146,509 Interest expense, net 2,610 2,290 13,453 8,796 Provision for income taxes 12,150 6,548 51,041 44,905 Depreciation expense 15,205 13,274 60,107 51,600 Amortization expense 9,409 6,202 37,873 23,758 EBITDA 88,067 57,121 320,914 275,568 Non-cash charge for inventory fair value step-up — — 7,286 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 88,067 $ 57,121 $ 328,200 $ 275,568

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company has provided the non-GAAP performance measures of adjusted net income, adjusted diluted net income per common share, and adjusted EBITDA to illustrate and improve comparability of its results from period to period. Adjusted net income is defined as net income adjusted for items that impact the comparability of the Company's results from period to period, which consisted of the inventory fair value step-up from the acquisition of CURT and related tax impacts during the twelve month period ended December 31, 2020. Adjusted diluted net income per common share is defined as net income per common share adjusted for items that impact the comparability of the Company's results from period to period, which consisted of the inventory fair value step-up from the acquisition of CURT and related tax impacts during the twelve month period ended December 31, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, and other adjustments made in order to present comparable results from period to period, which consisted of the inventory fair value step-up from the acquisition of CURT during the twelve month period ended December 31, 2020. The Company considers these non-GAAP measures in evaluating and managing the Company's operations and believes that discussion of results adjusted for these items is meaningful to investors because it provides a useful analysis of ongoing underlying operating trends. The adjusted measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

