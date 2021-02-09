GAN Announces Successful Super Bowl and Patent License with Existing Customer

GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading full-service internet gaming software-as-a-service provider to the real money internet gaming and online sports betting industries, today announced that it delivered an all-time record 14.6 million settled online bets the day of Super Bowl LV, up 186% vs. last year’s event. Additionally, the Company reached an agreement with current customer Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment, Inc., trading as ‘Parx Casino’ (“Parx Casino” or “the Client”), to license GAN’s patented iBridge integration framework for 10 years.

Reflecting the strength and value of GAN’s intellectual property (“IP”), the agreement calls for Parx Casino to pay a total licensing fee of $3 million and implies a patent license of roughly $75 per reward card, validating a ‘per unit’ value of the patent. GAN has also agreed to amend its existing contract with Parx Casino, and will release the Client from exclusivity moving forward.