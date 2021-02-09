 

HempFusion’s Chief Marketing Officer, Ms. Ola Lessard, Elected President of The U.S. Hemp Roundtable for Second Consecutive Term

HempFusion Wellness Inc. (TSX:CBD.U) (US:CBDHF) (FWB:8OO) (“HempFusion” or the “Company”), a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition, is pleased to announce Ms. Ola Lessard, HempFusion’s Chief Marketing Officer, has been elected to her second consecutive term as President of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable (the “Roundtable”), one of the most influential non-profit organizations advocating for national hemp legislation in the United States. This election makes her not only the first woman, but also the first two-term president in the organization’s history.

Ola Lessard (Photo: Business Wire)

The Roundtable is the leading business advocacy organization in the hemp industry. It is comprised of dozens of leading companies and organizations committed to safe hemp and CBD products. The Roundtable works with elected officials and policy makers on both the state and federal levels, with the goal of ensuring a clear legal path for hemp and hemp-derived products, including CBD. HempFusion has been a Roundtable member in good standing for over two years and has served on the Executive Board since June 2020.

“I am truly honored by the confidence my peers have shown in me by electing me to a second term as President of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable,” commented Ms. Lessard, the first woman to ever serve the office. “I strongly believe this organization will continue to be the driving force behind much of the legislative progress for hemp-derived products.”

“This year, our immediate objective is to achieve full clarity for CBD as a dietary supplement. It’s an important and necessary step for the entire hemp community, including everyone from farmers and extractors to manufacturers and retailers, to be able to flourish and realize our industry’s full potential,” continued Ms. Lessard.

“I’m proud of the diversity the U.S. Hemp Roundtable has actively sought out for Board representation and the industry as a whole. The Roundtable’s 11 newly elected officers include five women, four people of color and one member of the LGBTQ community,” commented Jason Mitchell, N.D., HempFusion's co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Congratulations to Ola for this incredible achievement. We are proud to have her on the HempFusion team. Additionally, this provides HempFusion a front row seat and unique insight into the regulatory developments at the FDA.”

ABOUT HEMPFUSION

HempFusion is a leading health and wellness CBD company utilizing the power of whole-food hemp nutrition. HempFusion distributes its family of brands, including HempFusion, Probulin Probiotics, Biome Research, and HF Labs, to approximately 4,000 retail locations across all 50 states of the United States and select international locations. Built on a foundation of regulatory compliance and human safety, HempFusion’s diverse product portfolio comprises 46 SKUs including tinctures, proprietary FDA Drug Listed Over-The-Counter (OTC) Topicals, Doctor/Practitioner Lines and more. With a strong focus on research and development, HempFusion has an additional 30 products under development. HempFusion is a board member of the US Hemp Roundtable, and HempFusion’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, is one of the fastest-growing probiotics companies in the United States, according to SPINs reported data. HempFusion’s CBD products are based on a proprietary Whole Food Hemp Complex and are available in-store or by visiting HempFusion online at www.hempfusion.com or www.probulin.com.

