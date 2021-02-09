 

Genetron Health’s Early Liver Cancer Screening Research Results Included in First Prevention and Treatment Guidelines for Patients in China

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.02.2021, 13:00  |  37   |   |   

Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GTH), a leading precision oncology company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, today announced that its early liver cancer screening research results were cited by the "Chinese Anti-Cancer Association Guidelines for Patients with Primary Liver Cancer" (the "Guidelines"). The Guidelines, issued by the Chinese Anti-Cancer Association, are the first national-level patient-oriented full-process guidelines for liver cancer prevention and treatment in China.

In the section on early liver cancer screening, the Guidelines emphasized that “Liquid biopsies based on circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) have shown significant value in early screening for liver cancer. The combined detection of mutation and methylation, in combination with traditional protein biomarkers can achieve better screening results.” The liquid biopsy-based early liver cancer screening study, jointly published by Genetron Health and the National Cancer Center/Cancer Hospital Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), was cited in the Guidelines indicating a high level of awareness and regard for Genetron’s research among the expert community.

Several well-regarded oncology experts in China, including Academician Fan Jia from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, were involved in developing these Guidelines, advising patients with anti-cancer tactics spanning prevention, diagnosis, and treatment to rehabilitation.

“The scientific community considers early screening to be the most effective method for cancer prevention and control,” said Sizhen Wang, Genetron Health’s Co-founder and CEO. “Thanks to favorable government policies and the accessibility of capital, China’s cancer early screening field is seeing major technological breakthroughs. In this regard, Genetron Health has developed an innovative, world-class technology platform named the Mutation Capsule. We are excited about the potential indicated by our first pursuit of an early screening indicator for liver cancer, and we will continue to expand to other major cancer types.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genetron Health’s Early Liver Cancer Screening Research Results Included in First Prevention and Treatment Guidelines for Patients in China Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: GTH), a leading precision oncology company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ExOne Launches the World’s Fastest, Office-Safe Metal 3D Printer in Exclusive Partnership with ...
Technip Energies and Chiyoda Awarded a Major LNG Contract for the North Field East Project in Qatar
Glu Mobile Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Glu Mobile Inc. Is Fair to ...
Schlumberger New Energy, the CEA and Partners Announce Appointment of CEO of Genvia, a Clean ...
Illumina Accelerator Invests in Nine Genomics Startups for Second Global Cycle
ExOne Announces Strategic Partnership, Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and 2021 ...
Electronic Arts to Acquire Glu Mobile, Creating a New Global Leader in the Largest and Fastest ...
Orange Business Services to Design and Build Cloud-based ICT Infrastructure for Egypt’s Newest ...
Glu Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Results for KVD900 Phase 2 Demonstrating Statistically ...
Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Organigram Announces Executive Changes
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Palantir Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
TYME Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of TYME-19 to Treat COVID-19 Infections
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Alibaba Group Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.01.21
Genetron Health to Release Thirteen Research Findings at 21st World Conference on Lung Cancer
13.01.21
Genetron Health to Present at BTIG Early Cancer Screening, Diagnostics Reimbursement and Genomic Tools KOL Day on Jan. 22, 2021