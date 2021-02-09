Identiv’s Operational Momentum Sets Positive Outlook for 2021

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) , a global leader in digital security and identification, today reported positive momentum positioning the company for a strong 2021. The company is focused on the increasingly broad adoption of RFID, expanding its federal government foothold and expanding recurring revenues.

Based on preliminary, unaudited financial results, Identiv anticipates meeting its revenue guidance for fiscal 2020, including revenue growth in the second half of 2020 of more than 30% over the first half of 2020. Highlights and expected financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 include:

Revenue of $24.6 million to $24.8 million, up 30% year-over-year at the midpoint

RFID revenue up 100% year-over-year for the second consecutive quarter

Exited the fourth quarter of 2020 with backlog for Q1 2021 of approximately $10.5 million, up 121% compared to the same time last year

GAAP net loss of ($0.4) million to ($0.6) million

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million to $1.4 million

Positive GAAP net cash flows from operations of $3.4 million to $3.6 million

Strengthened balance sheet after repaying term debt with East West Bank (EWB) and the first of two promissory notes to 21 April Funds ahead of schedule



Due to the operational momentum exiting the fourth quarter of 2020, the company believes it is well positioned to meet its previously issued guidance for 20% to 25% revenue growth in the first half of 2021. Total orders booked in January were 60% higher than the same period in 2020, providing confidence that the company's growth expectations are on track, and the company believes that full-year guidance ranges may be somewhat conservative considering the current business momentum. Identiv expects to update its full year guidance ranges as it develops further visibility.