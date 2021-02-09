 

Stone Gold Announces LOIs for the Acquisition of the East Breccia and Tribag Mine Properties in Batchewana Bay, Ontario

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.02.2021, 13:00  |  30   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stone Gold Inc. (TSX-V: STG) ("Stone Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into two non-binding letters of intents (the “LOIs”) with current claims holders to earn a 100% interest in certain mineral claims in Batchewana Bay, Ontario making up the East Breccia property and the Tribag Mine property (collectively, the “Properties”), respectively.

The transactions contemplated by the LOIs will provide Stone Gold the option to acquire:

  1. a 100% interest in the East Breccia property, over a 48 month period, by making total cash payments of $165,000 to the current claims holders (the “Vendors”), issuing a total of 800,000 common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) to the Vendors, incurring cumulative exploration expenditures of $300,000, and granting of a 2% net smelter royalty, all in amounts and in accordance with timeframes to be negotiated and determined by the parties prior to executing a binding, definitive agreement respecting the transaction upon Stone Gold completing its due diligence investigations; and

  2. a 100% interest in the Tribag Mine property, over a 48 month period, by making total cash payments of $75,000 to the Vendors, issuing a total of 1,500,000 Common Shares to the Vendors, incurring cumulative exploration expenditures of $400,000, and granting of a 2% net smelter royalty, all in amounts and in accordance with timeframes to be negotiated and determined by the parties prior to executing a binding, definitive agreement respecting the transaction upon Stone Gold completing its due diligence investigations.

The validity and exclusive dealings of the LOIs will remain in force until February 26, 2021. The Vendors are entirely arm’s length from the Company.

The East Breccia and former Tribag Copper Mine properties, a combined 3,390 hectares, encompass multiple copper rich breccia bodies some of which were mined in the late 1960s to early 1970s with an official stated production of 1,218,000 tons grading 1.52% Cu. The breccia bodies are part of a series of known copper deposits containing historic resources and numerous showings trending west southwest onto the Company's Coppercorp Property including the Richards Breccia, Jogran Porphyry, Kincaid Breccia and the historic Coppercorp Mine which reported production of 1.02 million tons grading 1.16% copper, plus silver and gold credits from 1965 to 1972. The value of the Tribag and East Breccia properties deposits is enhanced by the discovery of significant values of silver, tungsten, molybdenum, rhenium and gold associated with the mineralized bodies which have not been properly investigated to date.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stone Gold Announces LOIs for the Acquisition of the East Breccia and Tribag Mine Properties in Batchewana Bay, Ontario TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Stone Gold Inc. (TSX-V: STG) ("Stone Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into two non-binding letters of intents (the “LOIs”) with current claims holders to earn a 100% …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
MKS Instruments Makes Superior Offer to Acquire Coherent
DarkPulse to Open U.S. Manufacturing & Engineering Facility
Golar LNG Partners LP: Q4 2020 results presentation
Cassava Sciences Announces Significant Program Progress and Expected Key Milestones in 2021 for Its ...
Auxly Announces Closing of $20 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the ...
Marrone Bio Innovations’ New Plant Health Product, Pacesetter, Delivers a Six to One Return on ...
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended February 6, 2021
OZSC: Ozop Energy Systems Announces New Director of Operations
Oxford Immunotec Enters a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with GC MS (Green Cross Medical Science ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
TAAT(TM) Obtains First National Mainstream Media Coverage in Forbes with an Article Profiling the ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Preliminary Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Its Oral COVID-19 ...
GameStop Appoints Chief Technology Officer
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
Stone Gold Completes Mineral Claims Acquisition in Red Lake, Ontario
14.01.21
Stone Gold Acquires Mineral Claims in Red Lake, Ontario