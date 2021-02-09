Stone Gold Announces LOIs for the Acquisition of the East Breccia and Tribag Mine Properties in Batchewana Bay, Ontario

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stone Gold Inc. ( TSX-V: STG ) (" Stone Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into two non-binding letters of intents (the “ LOIs ”) with current claims holders to earn a 100% interest in certain mineral claims in Batchewana Bay, Ontario making up the East Breccia property and the Tribag Mine property (collectively, the “ Properties ”), respectively.

a 100% interest in the East Breccia property, over a 48 month period, by making total cash payments of $165,000 to the current claims holders (the “Vendors”), issuing a total of 800,000 common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) to the Vendors, incurring cumulative exploration expenditures of $300,000, and granting of a 2% net smelter royalty, all in amounts and in accordance with timeframes to be negotiated and determined by the parties prior to executing a binding, definitive agreement respecting the transaction upon Stone Gold completing its due diligence investigations; and



a 100% interest in the Tribag Mine property, over a 48 month period, by making total cash payments of $75,000 to the Vendors, issuing a total of 1,500,000 Common Shares to the Vendors, incurring cumulative exploration expenditures of $400,000, and granting of a 2% net smelter royalty, all in amounts and in accordance with timeframes to be negotiated and determined by the parties prior to executing a binding, definitive agreement respecting the transaction upon Stone Gold completing its due diligence investigations.



The validity and exclusive dealings of the LOIs will remain in force until February 26, 2021. The Vendors are entirely arm’s length from the Company.

The East Breccia and former Tribag Copper Mine properties, a combined 3,390 hectares, encompass multiple copper rich breccia bodies some of which were mined in the late 1960s to early 1970s with an official stated production of 1,218,000 tons grading 1.52% Cu. The breccia bodies are part of a series of known copper deposits containing historic resources and numerous showings trending west southwest onto the Company's Coppercorp Property including the Richards Breccia, Jogran Porphyry, Kincaid Breccia and the historic Coppercorp Mine which reported production of 1.02 million tons grading 1.16% copper, plus silver and gold credits from 1965 to 1972. The value of the Tribag and East Breccia properties deposits is enhanced by the discovery of significant values of silver, tungsten, molybdenum, rhenium and gold associated with the mineralized bodies which have not been properly investigated to date.