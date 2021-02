Eloxx Announces Publication of Scientific Manuscript on ELX-02 in the Journal of Cystic Fibrosis

“We are very pleased that our scientific manuscript on the results of our evaluation of ELX-02 mediated read-though, using the CFTR-dependent Forskolin-induced swelling (FIS) assay across a selection of G542X homozygous and heterozygous patient-derived organoids, was published in the Journal of Cystic Fibrosis,” said Dr. Matthew Goddeeris, PhD, Vice President of Research, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. “ELX-02 increased CFTR activity in a dose-dependent fashion across a variety of forskolin induction concentrations.The functional increases are similar to those obtained with tezacaftor/ivacaftor in an F508del homozygous organoid. Additionally, ELX-02 treatment of these patient-derived organoids results in a 5-fold increase in CFTR mRNA when compared with vehicle treated, resulting in normalization of CFTR mRNA as measured using Nanostring. These data support our current Phase 2 clinical trial for ELX-02 in cystic fibrosis patients with G542X nonsense alleles, for whom there are few, if any, treatment options available. We look forward to reporting top line data in the first half of 2021.”

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

