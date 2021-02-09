SUDBURY, Ontario, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manitou Gold Inc. (TSX-V: MTU) (the “Company” or “Manitou”) Is pleased to announce additional assay results from its ongoing 10,000 metre drill program along the eastern portion of the Baltimore deformation zone (the “BDZ”) on its 100% owned Goudreau Project in Northeastern Ontario. Highlights of drill results are from the Stover occurrence, where the Company is reporting assay results from an additional three drill holes completed in January of this year . Drilling is continuing with two diamond drill rigs to test the Stover occurrence and 28 other high priority targets on the eastern four km of the 17 km length of our BDZ.

Manitou Gold Continues to Intersect Wide Zones of Gold Mineralization on the Baltimore Deformation Zone (“BDZ”); Commences Geophysical Surveying of Western 10 Km of BDZ

SUDBURY, Ontario, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Manitou Gold Inc. (TSX-V: MTU) (the “Company” or “Manitou”) Is pleased to announce additional assay results from its ongoing 10,000 metre drill program along the eastern portion of the Baltimore …



