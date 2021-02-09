Manitou Gold Continues to Intersect Wide Zones of Gold Mineralization on the Baltimore Deformation Zone (“BDZ”); Commences Geophysical Surveying of Western 10 Km of BDZ
SUDBURY, Ontario, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manitou Gold Inc. (TSX-V: MTU) (the “Company” or “Manitou”) Is pleased to announce additional assay results from its ongoing 10,000 metre drill
program along the eastern portion of the Baltimore deformation zone (the “BDZ”) on its 100% owned Goudreau Project in Northeastern Ontario. Highlights of drill results are from the Stover
occurrence, where the Company is reporting assay results from an additional three drill holes completed in January of this year. Drilling is continuing with two diamond drill rigs
to test the Stover occurrence and 28 other high priority targets on the eastern four km of the 17 km length of our BDZ.
Highlights:
- Drilling continues to intersect broad zones of gold mineralization along strike and down plunge of previously announced,
shallower drill hole intersections at the Stover Zone with highlights including:
◦ 57.3 m at 0.3 g/t Au (starting at 150.7 m down hole), including 5.0 m at 1.5 g/t Au in hole MTU-21-03.
◦ 26.8 m at 0.3 g/t Au (starting at 85.2 m down hole) and a separate intersection of 13.8 m at 0.5 g/t Au (starting at 132.6 m down hole) which includes 1.6 m at 1.5 g/t Au in hole MTU-21-02.
- These intersections are below and down plunge of holes MTU-20-49, 52 and 56 which intersected:
◦ 39.9 m at 0.5 g/t in hole MTU-20-49, 0.8 g/t Au over 18.0 m, including 3.3 g/t Au over 2.1 m in hole MTU-20-52; and
◦ 15 m grading 1.5 g/t Au, including 5.3 m at 2.7 g/t Au in hole MTU-20-56.
- The Stover zone remains open in all directions; additional drilling to test for higher grade shoots is ongoing. A second diamond drill is testing new targets along a 4 km portion of the BDZ.
- Results to date demonstrate unrealized potential of the BDZ which extends for 17 km on Manitou property with less than 5000 m of historic gold exploration drilling. The current 10,000 metre drill program is more than double all historic drilling along the BDZ.
- Company is preparing to complete a large 300 line km ground geophysical survey to cover an additional 10 km of strike
length of the Baltimore deformation zone, which represents the fault offset extension of the Goudreau Localsh deformation zone hosting the Island Gold mine and the Magino deposit.
